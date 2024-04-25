Film review of Rutgers football’s latest commitment, three-star Jyon Simon

Last week, Rutgers football received a commitment from Jyon Simon. A three-star defensive lineman, Simon had a strong offer list and fills a very big need for Rutgers in the 2025 class.

Simon had some fun in his commitment, first pulling off a prank by saying he was going to USC before eventually committing to Rutgers.

He finished his junior season with 77 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and nine sacks. As a sophomore, Simon totaled 29 tackles (5.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, and an INT for Raines High School (Jacksonville, Florida).

According to 247Sports, Simon is ranked the No. 95 defensive lineman in his 2025 recruiting class and is the No. 129 ranked prospect in Florida.

Film Review

In adding Simon, Rutgers adds a defensive lineman with some position versatility.

Despite being a big athlete, he has the ability to move around from tackle to end, Simon offers a ton of diversity to Defensive Coordinator Joe Harasymiak’s defense. He is able to do that because he is fast for a player of his size.

Simon’s quickness and toughness off the ball make him a menace for opposing linemen. He has excellent technique, using his hands to shed blocks and maintain gap discipline.

Simon is not an up-the-field player, fitting nicely in Rutgers defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak’s gap run defense. His relentless effort and pursuit make Simon a four-down defensive player.

Size and strength are the two important characteristics Simon should focus on as he develops into a Power Five defensive lineman.

