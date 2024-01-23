Breaking: Defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak to coach linebackers, Julian Campenni joins staff

Rutgers football has another addition to their coaching staff, with (more) news on Monday of the hire of Julian Campenni. The former Bowling Green assistant joins Rutgers as their defensive ends coach.

In addition, defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak will take over coaching the linebackers in addition to his current role. Over the past two seasons, C.J. Hetherman has served as linebackers coach at Rutgers, but he was recently hired by Minnesota to be their defensive coordinator.

Earlier on Monday, Colin Ferrell was hired by Rutgers as their defensive line coach. The hire of Ferrell and Campenni were both first reported by ESPN’s Rutgers football insider Pete Thamel.

A source confirmed the new responsibilities for Harasymiak and the hiring of Campenni by Rutgers.

A former defensive lineman at UConn where he was a strong defensive lineman, Campenni joined Bowling Green in 2019 as their defensive line coach. Last year, he was promoted to be their defensive run game coordinator and assistant head coach.

Prior to joining Bowling Green, he spent two years at Boston College as a graduate assistant. He began his coaching career in 2016 as the defensive line coach at Wyoming Area High School (Exeter, Pennsylvania)

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire