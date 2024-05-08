FIFA evaluation: German joint bid for 2027 Women's World Cup behind

The shadows of spectators can be seen on a FIFA banner. Omar Zoheiry/dpa

Germany's bid with Belgium and the Netherlands for the 2027 Women's World Cup has received a lower score than its only rival Brazil in a FIFA evaluation report.

The trio's bid was given an average score of 3.7 out of 5, while Brazil received a 4.0, FIFA on Wednesday.

The tournament will be awarded on May 17 in Bangkok at the FIFA Congress by a vote of the 211 FIFA member associations. The US and Mexico recently withdrew their joint bid.

The evaluation report assesses various aspects such as stadiums, accommodation, marketing, sustainability, human rights and legal issues.

According to the report, both bids fulfil all minimum requirements and are suitable to successfully host the World Cup. The associations are not bound by the report's findings when voting.

The report identified "a number of legal risks" in the bid from Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The governments of the countries had not fully guaranteed certain aspects and FIFA therefore runs the risk of "being confronted with considerable operational and financial problems," the report added.

In terms of stadiums, Brazil received a favourable rating in the report.