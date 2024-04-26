Feyenoord 'play with the same intensity' as Liverpool

[Getty Images]

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Raimond van der Gouw believes Arne Slot's style of play "will suit" Liverpool if he is to join the club.

The Reds are set to open talks with Feyenoord over their manager Slot succeeding Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss.

The 45-year-old has had both league and domestic cup success with the Eredivisie side is known for a high intensity, attacking style of play.

"If it is possible, he will try to press high and all the players know what to do. I think he plays in an attractive way and it's nice to watch for the supporters," Van der Gouw told BBC World Service Sport Today.

"It's difficult to compare [with Liverpool's current style of play] as he has his own style.

"But you can also say they try to play with the same intensity, with a lot of energy and I think that would suit Liverpool as well. The team is always working hard."

Despite having spent all his footballing career in the Netherlands, Van der Gouw does not feel Slot will be affected by the pressure of managing a Premier League club like Liverpool.

"Liverpool is a massive club with a lot of supporters who are very good, but he's coming from Feyenoord and the supporters from Feyenoord are so fanatic," he added.

"He deals with it very well, so I expect he will do the same thing with the supporters from Liverpool."

