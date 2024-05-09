'I felt part of something big straight away' - Jorginho

[Getty Images]

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho says it is "a privilege to be a part of this family" after signing a short-term contract extension with the club.

"It's been really positive, because I felt part of something big straight away," the former Chelsea player told the club website. "I felt involved and really in a good place. It's not always like that, so when you feel something like this, it's something important.

"I'm really happy to stay, because it's a privilege to be a part of this family. My family is happy, we are really well settled and there's more to come.

"There was not much to discuss [with Mikel Arteta and Edu] to be honest, because I feel really good here. Just to know that they appreciate me and want me to stay longer as well, it's a big thing for me. I feel that I have more to do, so that's the reason why I'm staying."

Despite winning some of the biggest titles during his career, including the European Championship, Champions League, Europa League, Club World Cup and Coppa Italia, the 32-year-old has yet to win the Premier League trophy.

Arteta's side are currently top of the table, one point above holders Manchester City who have a game in hand.

"That's missing [the Premier League medal]. It's something that definitely I would like to add to that list and it would mean a lot to me," he said.

"I want to win as much as I can, and enjoy the moment because that's really important for me. If you are somewhere where you are not enjoying it, or you are not happy, then it's difficult. So moving forward is trying to be happy and achieve as much as we can."