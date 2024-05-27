How should we feel about the Boston Celtics’ 114-111 win over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA’s 2024 East finals?

How should we feel about the Boston Celtics’ 114-111 Game 3 win over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals? With the victory, the Celtics find themselves holding a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Pacers thanks to that gutsy comeback from down 18 points.

But why was Boston down 18 in the first place to a team without their best player, as star Indiana floor general Tyrese Halliburton was out injured after re-aggravating his left hamstring in Game 2 of the series (the same one that had him out much of the 2023-24 NBA regular season)?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, reacted to the Game 3 win postgame. Check it out for yourself in the clip below.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire