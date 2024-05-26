How defensive adjustments, increased physicality gave the Boston Celtics their Game 3 win vs. Pacers

The Boston Celtics defeated the Indiana Pacers 114-111 in Game 3 at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse this past Saturday (May 25) night after trailing for much of the game and by as much as 18 points in the game. With the win, the Celtics improved to a commanding 3-0 lead over the Pacers in the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals series currently underway.

That Boston managed to hold Indiana to just 22.7% from beyond the arc and a total of just 22 3-point attempts is the most visible aspect of the win for the Celtics — and their poor defense in the first half explains the heroics that were necessary for the victory.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis, took a close look at the Game 3 victory for Boston and what could be coming in Game 4. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire