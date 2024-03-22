What channel is FAU basketball-Northwestern on today in NCAA Tournament? Time, TV schedule

Can Florida Atlantic do it again? The FAU men's basketball team begins its 2024 NCAA Tournament today with a first-round showdown against Northwestern, looking to repeat last year's unbelievable run to the Final Four.

No. 8 seed FAU (25-8) finished second in their first season in the American Athletic Conference, falling to Temple in the AAC Tournament semifinals. Coached by Dusty May, the Owls feature one of the top scoring offenses in the nation at 82.5 points per game. That attack is paced by junior guard Johnell Davis, the AAC co-player of the year, 7-foot-1 junior center Vladislav Goldin and junior guard Alijah Martin.

Northwestern (21-11) earned a No. 9 seed after finishing fourth in the Big Ten, but it has lost three of its last four games. Coached by Chris Collins, the Wildcats' offense runs through point guard Boo Buie, who averages over 19 points and 5 assists per game.

The winner will advance to face the winner of No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson on Sunday afternoon.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time is FAU vs. Northwestern March Madness game today?

When: 12:15 p.m. Friday, March 22

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

FAU vs. Northwestern in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament is scheduled to start at 12:15 p.m. Friday, March 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

What channel is FAU-Northwestern NCAA Tournament game on today?

FAU vs. Northwestern in March Madness will air on CBS. Andrew Catalon will have the play-by-play with Steve Lappas as analyst and Jamie Erdahl as sideline reporter.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

FAU basketball schedule

