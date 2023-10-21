Father of Badgers assistant basketball coach Sharif Chambliss passes away

The Wisconsin men’s basketball program has lost a member of its extended family.

Al Haj Jameel Ghuari, the father of UW assistant Sharif Chambliss, passed away on Wednesday.

The longtime community activist was 70.

According to The Journal Times of Racine, he passed away at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Our hearts are heavy this week with the passing of Al Haj Jameel Ghuari



A great man who left an enormous legacy



Earlier this year as part of Black History Month, Chambliss wrote a letter to his father thanking him for being an influence and a pioneer

UW officials on Friday posted a video Chambliss made earlier this year to honor his father as part of Black History Month.

“Dear Jameel,” he said, “throughout my 40 years of life I’ve had the chance to been around some amazing people do some amazing things.

“One of the things that sticks out the most to me is having the chance to observe you within your element, as someone who has always been a servant to others.

“When I was younger, myself and my close friend had the opportunity to learn a lot about life watching you lead people at the George Bray Neighborhood Center in Racine Wisconsin.

“I watched closely as you stood up for the people who were not able to stand up for themselves. As you stood up for voter’s rights and gave everyone the feeling that their vote counted in the local and national polls.

“As you brought the future President to a small town and the center. He was Barack Obama, the first Black President.

“As you mentored and guided young men, from street ballplayers to the likes of Division I colleges, and even some to the NBA.

“How you have never changed, no matter what people may say or think of you.

“I want to take this time to say thank you for me, and I want to say from the bottom of my heart: 'I love you dad.'

“You’ve paved the way, laid the foundation. I stand on your shoulders to lead the next generation.

“You are my hero. You are my inspiration. You are Black history.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Father of UW men's basketball assistant Sharif Chambliss passes away