Fantasy Football Week 6 Defense Rankings

The Bills defense gets a plus matchup in Week 6. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus via Getty Images)

Few defensive units around the NFL have suffered more injuries than the Buffalo Bills have this season. And those injuries were felt in Week 5, as the Jaguars defeated the favored Bills in London.

[Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

But a respite should be on the horizon for Buffalo's stop unit: a Week 6 date with Daniel Jones and the hapless Giants offense.

That's why, even with all the injuries, the Buffalo defense leads our D/ST rankings for Week 6 — see how the rest of the defenses stack up in our rankings below:

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings



Who do you think will finish atop the Week 6 fantasy D/ST leaderboard?