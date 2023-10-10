Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings

Justin Fields has been on a fantasy rampage the last two weeks. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images) (Jess Rapfogel via Getty Images)

The Justin Fields we have been waiting for this season — the Fields fantasy managers drafted highly in August — looks to have finally arrived.

Fields now sits at QB3 on the fantasy leaderboard, buoyed by back-to-back monster weeks in which the Bears dual-threat passer has totaled eight touchdowns and 617 passing yards.

Coincidentally, Fields only rushed the ball 15 times in that span, with no touchdowns on the ground.

Will Fields continue his hot stretch when he and the Bears take on the division-rival Minnesota Vikings in Week 6?

Everyone has to set their lineups with that and all the other Week 6 matchups in mind. We've got you covered on that front — check out our full fantasy football rankings below:

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings



Best of luck in your Week 6 matchups!