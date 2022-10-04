The Los Angeles Rams offense did not look all that good on Monday night, but — aside from another disappearing act by big free-agent acquisition and fourth-round fantasy pick, Allen Robinson — something interesting occurred in the game. Something very interesting to fantasy managers, that is.

While Cooper Kupp did his usual Cooper Kupp thing — to think that 19 targets, 14 catches and 122 yards is "usual" for Kupp is crazy — the other eye-opener on the Rams offense on Monday happens to be tight end, Tyler Higbee. Higbee was second on the team with a whopping 14 targets, which he converted into 10 catches for 73 yards against the vaunted San Francisco defense.

Higbee now has 38 targets on the season — the most at his position.

Tyler Higbee was the second-best fantasy receiving option on the Rams in Week 4. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

I don't need to tell you how important targets are in fantasy, but they might be even more important for a tight end position that is so difficult to mine production from. All we want is security at the position, and that security factor can be boosted solely by the fact that a team's quarterback is looking for the tight end. We can't understate how big of a deal this is for TEs.

And suffice it to say, Matt Stafford was definitely looking for Higbee on Monday night, as he's been doing all season.

While he might not put up Mark Andrews or Travis Kelce numbers, Higbee is at least leading those two in the target department. Usually, where there are targets, production usually follows — and Week 4 was Higbee's best outing of the season.

So basically, follow the targets when it comes to tight end. You never know — it might result in a difference-making performance at the position in a given week!

Here's the tight end position — check out where Higbee and the rest of the TEs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 5:

