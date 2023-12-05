Advertisement

Fantasy Football Week 14 Wide Receiver Rankings

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
·1 min read
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10)
Having to chase down Tyreek Hill doesn't look like a fun activity. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Two thousand receiving yards a few weeks ago sounded like a fun story. Now, however, it looks to be a more realistic goal than ever for All-World receiver, Tyreek Hill.

Hill needs 519 receiving yards in the last five games of the season to achieve his lofty goal of becoming the first 2K-yard receiver in league history. If Week 13 was any indication, Hill should get it done. Week 14 offers a great opportunity to continue his onslaught against opposing defenses, as he'll taken on a Titans' secondary that has bled production to receivers all season.

Check out Hill and the rest of the wide receivers in our rankings for Week 14:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 14 fantasy WR leaderboard?