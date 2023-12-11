Fantasy Football Week 14 Wrap: Deebo does it again

Deebo Samuel has been on a rampage of late. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Brock Purdy threw for a career-high 368 passing yards, and Deebo Samuel exploded again during the 49ers’ win Sunday. Samuel caught a long touchdown and ran in another TD while finishing as a top-two fantasy WR for the second straight week. He’s totaled five touchdowns over that span, becoming just the second player in NFL history with 100+ receiving yards, a receiving TD and a rushing TD in back-to-back games. Samuel also now has the most rushing touchdowns (19) ever by a wide receiver.

Purdy is averaging the most yards per attempt (9.9) since the merger and 325+ passing yards at home this season. He’s just the fourth QB ever to complete at least 70% of his passes in seven consecutive games. Purdy lost a TD pass when Samuel was stopped at the one-foot line Sunday (Samuel would run in a score the next play), but he leads the league in most passing stats on a team with the No. 1 seed right now.

The competition between Purdy and Dak Prescott for the league MVP will be heated.

Christian McCaffrey had a 72-yard run on the game’s first play but watched Jordan Mason punch in the ensuing short score. CMC was limited to just six opportunities at halftime and 10 through three quarters, finishing with a season-low one target. McCaffrey also didn’t score for just the second game all season, but he led the league with 145 rushing yards and still finished as a top-10 fantasy back this week.

George Kittle has 17 touchdowns since last season with Purdy. The People’s Tight End totaled 20 touchdowns over the first five seasons of his career. Brandon Aiyuk lost a fumble and failed to score for the first time in five games, but he’s on pace to finish the season with 1,492 receiving yards.

Drew Lock was solid enough in relief of Geno Smith, getting 8.7 YPA against a tough San Francisco defense. Lock found DK Metcalf (who was ejected late in the game) for a long score right after Charvarius Ward left injured. Lock later hit Colby Parkinson for a TD after a fake double screen, but Smith has until next Monday night to get healthy for a matchup versus the Eagles.

Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker split work during their return. Walker broke multiple tackles during a terrific 27-yard catch-and-run, but Seattle gets a couple of stout run defenses over the next two weeks (Phi, @Ten).

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Allen managed just 5.5 YPA but made enough plays and had an impressive touchdown run to help Buffalo record a big win in Kansas City. James Cook led the Bills in receiving and finished as Sunday’s No. 2 fantasy back despite seeing just 10 carries. Cook had 83 receiving yards and a TD catch before halftime. Although he loses snaps (and some carries) to Ty Johnson and Latavius Murray (and his quarterback), Cook has averaged 19.7 opportunities over his last three games and appears to be emerging at the perfect time for the fantasy playoffs.

Stefon Diggs was held to 24 scoreless yards on 11 targets thanks to being shadowed by L’Jarius Sneed, while Dalton Kincaid saw the team’s second-most targets (eight) despite the return of Dawson Knox. Diggs hasn’t reached 90 receiving yards since Week 6 and has averaged just 53.3 yards over that seven-game span. Gabe Davis continued his boom-or-bust season with a goose egg. He’s posted five weeks as a top-15 fantasy WR and six outside the top-65.

Patrick Mahomes failed to finish as a top-10 fantasy QB for the fifth time over his last six games. He hasn’t been a top-five QB since Week 7 and ended his 10-game winning streak following a loss. Mahomes continued to deal with mistakes by his receivers throughout the game, and a costly offsides penalty by Kadarius Toney cost Kansas City the game and arguably the play of the 2023 NFL season. A visibly frustrated Mahomes slammed his helmet at the end of the game, and he now looks likely to play on the road during the playoffs for the first time in his career.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire led the Chiefs’ backfield in touches, but Jerick McKinnon scored the team’s RB touchdown. Rashee Rice ran a bad route early, missed a later opportunity to score a touchdown thanks to a bad angle and lost a fumble. But the rookie also caught a touchdown and finished as a top-10 fantasy WR this week. Rice will continue to make mistakes, but he’s averaged 9.7 targets over the last three games and should be considered a top-25 WR down the stretch.

Travis Kelce continues to produce more with Taylor Swift in attendance, while Toney committed an egregious drop in the second quarter before his infamous penalty.

Kansas City has its worst turnover ratio ever under Andy Reid, while Buffalo improved to 7-0 when allowing 20 points or fewer this season.

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears

Denver’s offense wasn’t needed much during the easy win, but Russell Wilson found Courtland Sutton deep for a sick one-handed touchdown catch.

Justin Herbert left injured late in the second quarter, and Easton Wick got 1.9 YPA more after replacing him. The Broncos have been playing much better pass defense lately, but this Chargers offense has become full-blown dysfunctional. Los Angeles went 1-for-18 during third and fourth downs Sunday, and had gone 118 game minutes before finally scoring its first touchdown since Week 12.

Javonte Williams hasn’t reached 4.0 YPC in a game since Week 7, but scored his first rushing touchdown of the season Sunday.

Austin Ekeler saw 10 carries compared to nine by Isaiah Spiller and Joshua Kelley, but his five catches tied for his second most in a game this year. Ekeler got 5.1 YPC and punched in a goal-line score, but he’s limited by an ankle injury and a sinking LA offense. The Kellen Moore/Mike McCarthy situation sure looks different now.

Minnesota Vikings @ Las Vegas Raiders