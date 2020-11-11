Fantasy Football stat trends you love and hate to see: Brandin Cooks, Jerry Jeudy and more

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don are here to talk about all the major fantasy trends heading into Week 10 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast — and stay tuned for a very special interview at the end of the show!

Matt and Dalton dive into some key stats and trends ahead of Week 10, including why Brandin Cooks is #good, and a potential resurgence for DJ Chark alongside Jake Luton.

There are some trends Matt and Dalton don’t like, though, including what Alex Smith’s quarterbacking means for Washington’s fantasy outlook and some of the surprising names on the Air Yards per attempt leaderboard.

Next up, Matt and Dalton engage in their weekly edition of “Who Got Shelled,” where they discuss a defense that got absolutely bombarded in Week 9 and a defense they expect to get demolished in Week 10.

Finally, Matt and Dalton welcome Brian Fischler — comedian, podcaster, and much more — to discuss his All-Blind Fantasy Football League. Brian isn’t like most other fantasy commissioners: Brian lost his eyesight gradually in adulthood and he shares his story along with how the league came to be, how blind football fans play fantasy and how his 2020 fantasy season has been going (as well as Brian’s appearance on Top Gear).

Remember to stay tuned to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, which will now have FIVE new episodes per week!

Texans wide receivers continue to roll thanks to Deshaun Watson.

