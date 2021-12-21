Fantasy Football Rankings: Week 16 tight ends
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
We highlighted Mark Andrews in this space last week. We're going to have to do it again.
[12 Days of Winning from Yahoo Daily Fantasy: Join special holiday contests]
Andrews has put the Ravens offense — and many fantasy teams — on his back lately, showcasing magnet-like hands and excellent athleticism after the catch. All this without Lamar Jackson throwing to him and Baltimore dropping three straight games.
[Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]
Regardless, Andrews now has a whopping 24 targets, 291 yards and three touchdowns in his last two games.
More of that, please.
[Play in Yahoo's Week 16 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]
Check out where Andrews lands on our analysts' Week 16 rankings for the tight end position.
2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings