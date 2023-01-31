Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 50 first basemen

As in some recent seasons, the first base position is once again a bit top-heavy in 2023. You'd be hard-pressed to find a big star outside the top five or six at the position — but that doesn't mean you're screwed if you don't grab one of the big names.

Of course, those big names are definitely tempting when it comes to being on the clock and looking for that corner infielder. There's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the top, coming off another quality, 30+ homer season. Behind him and our consensus No. 2 ranked first baseman, old reliable himself, Freddie Freeman.

New York Mets' slugger Pete Alonso comes in at No. 3, coming off arguably the second-best (or maybe even the best, depending on how much value you put on homers) season of his young career.

Pete Alonso is already a fantasy star at first base. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

If Freeman is old reliable, well, he may have to share that title with Paul Goldschmidt, the reigning NL MVP (who won it at age 34!), our consensus fourth-ranked 1B. Then there's Matt Olson, who delivered a successful first season as a member of the Atlanta Braves in 2022.

Big names and quality bats for sure, but as mentioned, you're not ruining your draft if you cannot snap one of those 1Bs. And that's because there will be less-valuable but still potent offensive assets available later in drafts, names like Rhys Hoskins, Christian Walker and Ryan Mountcastle — just to name a few.

Sure, those examples aren't likely to give you the superstar production that a Guerrero Jr. or Alonso or Olson will, but they can still provide help at that corner infield spot — and likely, a heavy dose of power, too.

Check out how the first base position shakes out in our analysts' 2023 draft rankings below:

