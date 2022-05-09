Fans banned from Mavs arena for giving unwanted hugs to Chris Paul’s family

Shams Charania: Statement from the Dallas Mavericks on the incident involving Chris Paul’s family and fans. Two fans, who gave unwanted hugs to Paul’s family, will be banned from American Airlines Center until 2023:

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Mavs say two fans tried to hug members of Chris Paul’s family. The two fans will not be allowed back in the arena in Dallas until 2023. It doesn’t say names or ages of the fans. – 5:41 PM

Chris Paul @CP3

WD > WS…Congrats Coach Mont on Coach of the Year!! – 4:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

In talking about Chris Paul situation, Cam Johnson said his girlfriend got harrassed during last year’s #NBAFinals that he said his dad addressed in Milwaukee.

He said she got hit with a towel and hit in back of her head. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs2022. pic.twitter.com/2LAV7RhtPg – 3:54 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Cam Johnson said the incident with Chris Paul yesterday was frustrating. There was another situation that happened to Cam’s girlfriend in Milwaukee in the Finals last year, where she got hit in the back of the head and beer was spilled on her.

“It’s just wrong on so many levels” – 3:44 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“It was Mother’s Day. And your parents and your wife come to the game and they get harassed.”

Monty Williams said he called Chris Paul just to check on him after the incident and after a tough game on the road – 3:36 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams on the situation with the Mavs fan and Chris Paul’s mom: “It’s a hard one, because it’s happening more and more, and the situations are getting to a place now where I really feel like families who are in to support their loved ones need to be protected a bit more.” – 3:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul takes issue with young fan touching his mom during Phoenix #Suns‘ Game 4 road loss to Dallas #Mavericks (w/video of Paul reacting to situation) #NBAPlayoffs2022 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:41 PM

Michael Beasley @Michael8easley

Did cp see homie later?😂😂😂 – 9:24 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: Chris Paul ended up with more fouls than points for the first time in his postseason career Sunday. The West’s No. 1 team is suddenly in a 2-2 series heading back to PHX es.pn/3vTBfM4 – 11:13 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

I gotta see these Suns-Mavs highlights because y’all talking crazy about CP3. – 10:49 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

– Harden resurrected

– 2-2

– CP3 fouls out

– Luka + Mavs 3

– Flopping

– Reffing

– Complaining

– NBA product

– $100 after-party giveaway to a viewer

Join us ⬇️

youtube.com/watch?v=Nv-7ab… – 10:43 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul takes issue with young fan touching his mom during Phoenix #Suns’ Game 4 road loss to Dallas #Mavericks (w/video) #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 https://t.co/QXOONeEjBy via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/ETwsTrCYwZ – 10:36 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: Details of the harassment Chris Paul’s family received during Game 4 in Dallas, resulting in a fan being “swiftly removed” from American Airlines Center, per the Mavericks es.pn/3kSZuUw – 10:34 PM

Allia LaForce @ALaForce

Per Dallas Mavs @Dallas Mavericks “The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.” @NBAonTNT – 8:58 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kyle Lowry, less commonly known as Eastern Conference CP3 😆 – 8:50 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“”It was crazy, man. Crazy. Tough. Tough. We’ve got to bounce back Game 5.” Chris Paul after Game 4 loss as he fouled out only playing 23 minutes with only four coming in the second half. #Suns #Mavs #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/LjTjCT2r3S – 8:26 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Statement from the Mavericks: “The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.” – 8:18 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Given these reports about what happened with Chris Paul’s mom, it’s perfectly understandable he wanted nothing to do with that postgame presser. Honestly, it’s commendable he walked away without going off on an ugly situation, which he was well within his rights to do – 8:13 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

A source familiar with Chris Paul’s tweet after Game 4 told ESPN that Paul’s mother had hands put on her by Dallas fans and Paul’s wife was also pushed. To make matters worse, Paul’s kids witnessed it. “They felt very unsafe,” the source said. – 7:56 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Here’s Chris Paul asking Suns comms if he could leave the postgame presser so he didn’t get fined. He left about a minute later.

Between the officiating and whatever happened that he just tweeted about, CP3 is not happy right now: pic.twitter.com/BFCjGoxnHI – 7:27 PM

Chris Paul @CP3

Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….fuck that!! – 7:23 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul played 3 minutes, 58 seconds in the second half.

Didn’t attempt a shot.

Didn’t score.

Fouled out with 8:58 remaining in #Suns Game 4 loss.

#NBAPlayoffs #Mavs – 7:22 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Dorian Finney-Smith on Mavs getting Chris Paul into foul trouble: “He’s up in age, so we’re just trying to use it against him.” – 7:00 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Luka Doncic says Chris Paul asked him after the foul call in the final second of the first half, “Did I push you that hard?”

Doncic’s answer: “No, but it was a smart play.” – 6:43 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka on the Suns not having CP3 for almost all of the second half: “If you don’t have CP out there, it’s for sure tougher on the team. That’s Reggie and Doe. They’re warriors.” – 6:42 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Chris Paul teams are now 11-23 in games played after going up 2-0 in a series.

They’ve lost that series in 6 games 3 times – 6:39 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Chris Paul over last 2 games

17 points

12 rebounds

11 assists

9 turnovers

10 personal fouls

Mavericks defense made it difficult for CP3. #NBAPlayoffs – 6:39 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul on the foul trouble: “It was crazy, man. Crazy.” Said they have to bounce back in Game 5 – 6:37 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic gives Chris Paul a taste of his own medicine as Mavs knot series 2-2 with Suns dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:34 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

NBA pool report with referee Kane Fitzgerald explaining fifth and sixth fouls on Suns guard Chris Paul: pic.twitter.com/8eRP2kzdqT – 6:33 PM

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

Chris Paul joins Chris Kaman & Devin Harris as the only players in the last 40 seasons to have at least 10 fouls, 9 turnovers and fewer than 20 points (combined) in consecutive playoff games

He’s the only of the 3 to also lose both games – 6:28 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“Just trying to save our guy.”

Monty Williams said the challenge on Chris Paul’s 5th foul was a case of having to do it, hoping it would be overturned – 6:27 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Suns players this playoffs:

Chris Paul:

22 PPG, 11 APG vs Pelicans

16 PPG, 6 APG vs Mavs

Mikal Bridges:

17 PPG, 53 3P% vs Pelicans

11 PPG, 22 3P% vs Mavs

Deandre Ayton:

21/10, 70 FG% vs Pelicans

16/8, 56 FG% vs Mavs pic.twitter.com/VmiyaY5t0B – 6:27 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said everyone’s gotta take ownership, and that includes himself. Said he should have taken CP3 out of the game at the end of the first half before the 4th foul. – 6:22 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams on his message to the Suns: “Everybody’s gotta take ownership, and it starts with me.”

Mentioned making some bad decisions in regards to keeping Chris Paul on the floor with foul trouble, and as a team, needing to guard the ball – 6:21 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

First time Suns have had 3 straight games of more than 15 turnovers since Christmas.

Mavericks defense was awful in Phoenix after a great series vs Jazz. Let’s see if Suns get their point god back in the desert… – 6:13 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavs win Game 4 to knot series. They took advantage of Chris Paul’s absence. Details here:

mavs.com/mavs-win-game-… – 6:10 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Chris Paul has manipulated more calls in his favor than any player over the last 20 years.

Were a few questionable? No doubt.

But he’s absolutely the last person who can gripe about these.

He knows EXACTLY how this goes.

This time he’s just on the wrong side for once. – 5:55 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Not a lot of sympathy for CP. The dribble in front of the guy is a cheap move, and the feel some contact and fall down going for a loose ball is also one he uses to great effect all the time. And he did grab Brunson’s arm and then pull back, not a smart play with 5 fouls. – 5:52 PM

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams said the NBA should consider having a special section in the stands reserved for the families of visiting teams in the wake of Chris Paul’s family being harassed during Sunday’s playoff game in Dallas. -via Bloomberg / May 9, 2022

“It’s a hard one, because it’s happening more and more,” Williams said Monday at Suns practice. “The situations are getting to a place now where I really feel like families, who are there to support their loved ones, need to be protected a bit more. Whether or not we have to give these people a section, a suite, something has to be done. Because we can’t wait for it to get to a level or two higher, before we do what we need to do. Yesterday was unnecessary.” -via Bloomberg / May 9, 2022

Kellan Olson: Cam Johnson said last year during Game 3 of the Finals in Milwaukee his girlfriend had a towel thrown on her, got kneed in the back of her head and had beer spilled on her. His family didn’t see his dunk over P.J. Tucker because they were in the concessions dealing with it. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / May 9, 2022