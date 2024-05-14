FAMU football stacking the deck with FBS talent to defend HBCU National Championship

“This is a reload, not a rebuild” is a mantra Florida A&M has lived by for the last four months.

As the defending Black College Football National Champions enter a new era under first-year head football coach James Colzie III, they plan to upkeep its success.

How?

Stacking talent ― from the Football Bowl Subdivision level, that is.

Since its program’s turnaround, FAMU, a Football Championship Subdivision program, has been a landing spot for players on the higher Division I level looking for new homes for a fresh start and more playing time.

The Rattlers have wholly taken advantage of the climate-shifting NCAA Transfer Portal by thoroughly building its roster, which has helped them earn their first FCS playoff bid in two decades in 2021 and prevail in the program’s first Celebration Bowl appearance last December.

An FBS-to-FAMU success story is current Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell, who played at Maryland before spending 2019 to 2021 at FAMU. Originally a four-star wide receiver for the Terrapins, Bell repositioned to safety at Coffeyville Community College before joining the Rattlers.

Bell is now living his NFL dream and is likely in line to get a substantial contract following the 2024 season.

During last February’s signing day, the FAMU announced its signing class that included FBS transfers, headlined by former five-star defensive back Demorie Tate from Florida State.

Since then, the Rattlers have gotten commits from nine former FBS players, such as Under Armour All-American defensive lineman Clyde Pinder Jr., who played at North Carolina and South Florida.

Another name coming to FAMU that jumps out is former Michigan reserve linebacker Jerome Nichols, who was on the Wolverines’ national championship team that won last January.

FAMU has an influx of Florida-born recruits joining the team in 2024

Oftentimes, players just want to come home.

Last season, former local stars from Rickards High School and former FBS players Kelvin Dean Jr. (Florida Atlantic) and Marcus Riley (Louisville) returned to their hometown and starred for the Rattlers.

While FAMU has no hometown kids who played at the FBS ranks in this recruiting class, 11 newcomers are from Florida.

Some players, such as quarterback Daniel Richardson and receiver Amari Johnson, shared the field at Miami Carol City Senior High School. Richardson also played on the same team as receiver A’Ceon Cobb at Florida Atlantic.

Furthermore, last season’s game between FAMU and South Florida must’ve made quite the impression. Three former USF Bulls are coming to The Highest of Seven Hills this season in defensive lineman Stantavious Smith, linebacker Brian Norris, and defensive back Jameel Sanders.

Stacking the deck with former FBS players, who are back in the comfort of the state of Florida, may play a significant role in the Rattlers protecting their Black College Football National Championship.

Especially with FAMU transitioning from the hunters to the hunted in HBCU football.

Florida A&M Rattlers 2024 Recruiting Class

Quarterback

Alston Hooker ― North Carolina A&T

Daniel Richardson ― Florida Atlantic

Running Back

Thaddius Franklin Jr. ― Louisiana-Monroe

Jaylen Neal ― Buford High School (Georgia)

Wide Receiver

Marquez Bell ― Old Dominion

Caden Bridgeman — Niceville High School

A'Ceon Cobb ― Florida Atlantic

Quay Davis ― Texas Southern

Amari Johnson ― Central Florida

Jaylen Ward ― Middle Tennessee State

Tight End

Karter Johnson ― Pitt

Jayden Evans ― Central Michigan

Offensive Lineman

Jeremy Fishkin ― Stoneman Douglas High School (Parkland, Florida)

Dat Nguyen ― Southwest Baptist

Caleb Riley ― Miami Norland

Defensive Line

Montra Edwards ― Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Brekien Harold ― Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory (Hollywood, Florida)

Clyde Pinder Jr. ― Copiah-Lincoln Community Collge

Stantavious Smith ― South Florida

Linebacker

Landon Bolding ― Monarch High School (Coconut Creek, Florida)

Jayren Fox ― Mississippi Valley State

Latarie Kinsler ― Florida International

Darrick McGhee Jr. — Florida High

Brian Norris Jr. ― South Florida

Jerome Nichols ― Michigan

Justin Squire ― Mandarin High School

Defensive Back

Corey Collier Jr. ― Nebraska

Jameel Sanders ― South Florida

Demorie Tate ― Florida State

Specialists

Max Larson ― Kicker ― Florida State

Andrew Tisher ― Punter ― Stetson

Gunnar Trout ― Kicker/Punter ― Cocoa High School

