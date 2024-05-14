FAMU football stacking the deck with FBS talent to defend HBCU National Championship
“This is a reload, not a rebuild” is a mantra Florida A&M has lived by for the last four months.
As the defending Black College Football National Champions enter a new era under first-year head football coach James Colzie III, they plan to upkeep its success.
How?
Stacking talent ― from the Football Bowl Subdivision level, that is.
Since its program’s turnaround, FAMU, a Football Championship Subdivision program, has been a landing spot for players on the higher Division I level looking for new homes for a fresh start and more playing time.
The Rattlers have wholly taken advantage of the climate-shifting NCAA Transfer Portal by thoroughly building its roster, which has helped them earn their first FCS playoff bid in two decades in 2021 and prevail in the program’s first Celebration Bowl appearance last December.
An FBS-to-FAMU success story is current Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell, who played at Maryland before spending 2019 to 2021 at FAMU. Originally a four-star wide receiver for the Terrapins, Bell repositioned to safety at Coffeyville Community College before joining the Rattlers.
Bell is now living his NFL dream and is likely in line to get a substantial contract following the 2024 season.
Dark Cloud Defense Reloading 😤😤😤😤🐍 🏈 Who's Next 👀 #Reload #Repeat #StillOurTime pic.twitter.com/sT0L7lRJWM
— I Talk Rattler Football 🐍🏈 (@RattlerPit) May 8, 2024
During last February’s signing day, the FAMU announced its signing class that included FBS transfers, headlined by former five-star defensive back Demorie Tate from Florida State.
Since then, the Rattlers have gotten commits from nine former FBS players, such as Under Armour All-American defensive lineman Clyde Pinder Jr., who played at North Carolina and South Florida.
Another name coming to FAMU that jumps out is former Michigan reserve linebacker Jerome Nichols, who was on the Wolverines’ national championship team that won last January.
FAMU has an influx of Florida-born recruits joining the team in 2024
Oftentimes, players just want to come home.
Last season, former local stars from Rickards High School and former FBS players Kelvin Dean Jr. (Florida Atlantic) and Marcus Riley (Louisville) returned to their hometown and starred for the Rattlers.
While FAMU has no hometown kids who played at the FBS ranks in this recruiting class, 11 newcomers are from Florida.
Some players, such as quarterback Daniel Richardson and receiver Amari Johnson, shared the field at Miami Carol City Senior High School. Richardson also played on the same team as receiver A’Ceon Cobb at Florida Atlantic.
Furthermore, last season’s game between FAMU and South Florida must’ve made quite the impression. Three former USF Bulls are coming to The Highest of Seven Hills this season in defensive lineman Stantavious Smith, linebacker Brian Norris, and defensive back Jameel Sanders.
Stacking the deck with former FBS players, who are back in the comfort of the state of Florida, may play a significant role in the Rattlers protecting their Black College Football National Championship.
Especially with FAMU transitioning from the hunters to the hunted in HBCU football.
Florida A&M Rattlers 2024 Recruiting Class
Quarterback
Alston Hooker ― North Carolina A&T
Daniel Richardson ― Florida Atlantic
Running Back
Thaddius Franklin Jr. ― Louisiana-Monroe
Jaylen Neal ― Buford High School (Georgia)
Wide Receiver
Marquez Bell ― Old Dominion
Caden Bridgeman — Niceville High School
A'Ceon Cobb ― Florida Atlantic
Quay Davis ― Texas Southern
Amari Johnson ― Central Florida
Jaylen Ward ― Middle Tennessee State
Tight End
Karter Johnson ― Pitt
Jayden Evans ― Central Michigan
Offensive Lineman
Jeremy Fishkin ― Stoneman Douglas High School (Parkland, Florida)
Dat Nguyen ― Southwest Baptist
Caleb Riley ― Miami Norland
Defensive Line
Montra Edwards ― Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Brekien Harold ― Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory (Hollywood, Florida)
Clyde Pinder Jr. ― Copiah-Lincoln Community Collge
Stantavious Smith ― South Florida
Linebacker
Landon Bolding ― Monarch High School (Coconut Creek, Florida)
Jayren Fox ― Mississippi Valley State
Latarie Kinsler ― Florida International
Darrick McGhee Jr. — Florida High
Brian Norris Jr. ― South Florida
Jerome Nichols ― Michigan
Justin Squire ― Mandarin High School
Defensive Back
Corey Collier Jr. ― Nebraska
Jameel Sanders ― South Florida
Demorie Tate ― Florida State
Specialists
Max Larson ― Kicker ― Florida State
Andrew Tisher ― Punter ― Stetson
Gunnar Trout ― Kicker/Punter ― Cocoa High School
Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee.
This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Rattlers landing FBS talent to help HBCU title repeat