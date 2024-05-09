Falcons sign DE Kenny Oginni as part of International Player Program

The Atlanta Falcons signed defensive end Kenny Oginni as part of the NFL’s International Player Program on Thursday afternoon. Oginni won’t count against the 90-man roster, but he has a chance to impress Atlanta’s coaching staff during training camp.

Oginni spent some time with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in the preseason but did not make the 53-man roster. Born in Nigeria, Oginni didn’t even get into football until 2014.

“The first time Oginni ever did anything football related was at a camp in 2014 sponsored by defensive end Osi Umenyiora, who played for the New York Giants from 2003-12 and the Falcons from 2013-14,” writes Falcons team reporter Terrin Waack. “Oginni has since participated in NFL-sanctioned events, such as an International Player’s Combine and the International Player Pathway program.”

The Falcons released offensive lineman Ryan Swoboda on Thursday as well. Swoboda, 25, spent last season on the practice squad and signed a futures contract with the team back in January.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire