Falcons select Washington QB Michael Penix with No. 8 pick in draft

The Atlanta Falcons shocked the entire league on Thursday night by selecting Washington QB Michael Penix with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

With Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy and Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner on the board, the Falcons went with Penix and add their eventual successor to Kirk Cousins. Penix dominated this season for the Huskies, passing for 4,906 yards, 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while leading his team to an undefeated record.

The strong-armed QB is a perfect fit for offensive coordinator Zac Robinson’s scheme. Robinson was Matthew Stafford’s QB coach with the Rams before signing with the Falcons.

We got a SOUTHpaw Welcome to ATL, @themikepenix! — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 26, 2024

While it was known that Atlanta had a strong interest in Penix, few thought the team would pull the trigger on the Washington QB with the No. 8 pick. Despite a rocky injury history, Penix has stayed healthy for two straight seasons and should be an excellent NFL player.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire