Falcon Trey Taylor drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders

(USAFA, Colo.) — Air Force Academy graduate (class of 2023) Trey Taylor has been drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders. Taylor was the third pick in the seventh round, No. 223 overall.

Taylor won the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award for the nation’s top defensive back and the Defender of the Nation Award. He was a first-team All-American by AFCA, the first Falcon since 2010 to earn first-team honors, and a third-team All-America by Associated Press, the first Falcon to earn AP honors since Weston Steelhammer in 2016.

Taylor is the 10th Air Force player drafted overall and the first since defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, who was taken in the sixth round, No. 198 overall, by the New Orleans Saints in 2022.

Air Force in the NFL Draft

Ernie Jennings, WR, San Franciso 49ers, 1972 (10th/#257)

Dave Lawson, PK, New York Giants, 1976 (16th/#444)

Chad Hennings, DT, Dallas Cowboys, 1988 (11th/#290)

Joe Wood, PK, Houston Oilers, 1992 (12th/#332)

Steve Russ, LB, Denver Broncos, 1995 (7th/#218)

Dan Palmer, OL, San Diego Chargers, 1996 (6th/#178)

Bryce Fisher, DL, Buffalo Bills, 1998 (7th/#248)

Austin Cutting, LS, Minnesota Vikings, 2019 (7th/#250)

Jordan Jackson, DT, New Orleans Saints, 2022 (6th/#198)

Trey Taylor, S, Las Vegas Raiders, 2024 (7th/#223)

