FA Cup 2023-24: Fourth round draw details, how to watch, schedule, results, video highlights

The 2023-24 FA Cup tournament has been firing forward since August's extra preliminary round, and now the Championship and Premier League clubs are joining the fray with some tasty ties.

The Tyne-Wear derby is back! Newcastle United headed to the Stadium of Light to face heated rivals Sunderland for the first time since the Black Cats suffered relegation from the Premier League in 2016. The Magpies won 3-0 on an Alexander Isak brace and advance to the fourth round.

There are four all-Premier League ties, headlined by Arsenal vs Liverpool.

Also on the docket? Crystal Palace vs Everton are headed for a replay after a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park on Thursday while Brentford drew Wolves 1-1 on Friday and will also change venues. Spurs beat Burnley 1-0 on a terrific Pedro Porro goal.

Upsets of Premier League clubs just didn't materialize, though QPR put a scare into Bournemouth and Stoke City into Brighton. Elsewhere, Villa won at Middlesbrough, Chelsea smashed Preston North End, and Sheffield United clobbered Gillingham.

[ MORE: Premier League 2023-23 table ]

There is a sixth-tier side in the fold as Maidstone United upended League Two opposition in second-round action, and they'll play on after beating Stevenage in the third round on Saturday.

There were 64 balls in the hopper, from No. 1 (AFC Bournemouth) to No. 64 (AFC Wimbledon).

What big upsets have happened in recent FA Cups?

Last season saw fourth-tier Stevenage roll into Villa Park and send Aston Villa out of the tournament with a 2-1 decision, while third-tier Sheffield Wednesday beat Newcastle United in Sheffield.

League Two's Grimsby Town ousted Southampton last season as well, but were clobbered by Brighton in the quarterfinals. Then Fifth-tier Wrexham took Championship side Sheffield United to a replay last season as well.

The previous tournament, 2021-22, saw Newcastle lose to another third-tier side — Cambridge United. And 2020-21 saw sixth-tier Chorley besting Championship side Derby County, while Premier League outfit Leeds bowed out at League Two's Crawley Town.

In other words, there's always a surprise or two in the third and fourth rounds.

How does the FA cup work? Are there replays in the FA Cup?

The FA Cup is open to all eligible clubs in the top nine divisions of domestic football in the English league football system, and is the oldest national football competition in the world.

Premier League clubs enter in the third round, traditionally held just after the calendar turns to a new year.

Drawn third- and fourth-round games over 90 minutes mandate a replay at the home of the visitors. After the fifth round, all games go to penalty kicks if level after 90 minutes.

FA Cup 2023-24 third round draw

To be played the weekend of January 6, 2024

Thursday, January 4

Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton

Friday, January 5

Brentford 1-1 Wolves

Fulham 1-0 Rotherham

Tottenham 1-0 Burnley

Saturday, January 6

Maidstone United 1-0 Stevenage

Coventry 6-2 Oxford United

Millwall 2-3 Leicester City

AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Ipswich Town

Sunderland 3-0 Newcastle

Watford 2-1 Chesterfield

Stoke City 2-4 Brighton

Gillingham 0-4 Sheffield United

Blackburn Rovers 5-2 Cambridge United

Newport County 1-1 Eastleigh

Norwich City 1-1 Bristol Rovers

QPR 2-3 Bournemouth

Plymouth Argyle 3-1 Sutton United

Southampton 4-0 Walsall

Hull City 1-1 Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 Cardiff City

Chelsea 4-0 Preston North End

Swansea City 2-0 Morecambe

Middlesbrough 0-1 Aston Villa

Sunday, January 7

West Ham 1-1 Bristol City

Nottingham Forest 2-2 Blackpool

Luton Town 0-0 Bolton

Peterborough 0-3 Leeds

Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Wrexham

West Bromwich Albion 4-1 Aldershot Town

Manchester City 5-0 Huddersfield Town

Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool

Monday, January 8

Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United — 3:15pm ET

How to watch the FA Cup in the USA

Select matches of the FA Cup are made available on ESPN+ in the United States.

What is the FA Cup 2023-24 schedule timeline?

Third-round

Draw: December 3, 2023

Main date: January 6, 2024

Fourth-round

Main date: January 27, 2024

Fifth-round

Main date: February 28, 2024

Quarterfinals

Main date: March 16, 2024

Semifinals

Main date: April 20, 2024

Final

Date: May 25, 2024

