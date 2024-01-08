FA Cup 2023-24: Fourth round draw details, how to watch, schedule, results, video highlights
The 2023-24 FA Cup tournament has been firing forward since August's extra preliminary round, and now the Championship and Premier League clubs are joining the fray with some tasty ties.
The Tyne-Wear derby is back! Newcastle United headed to the Stadium of Light to face heated rivals Sunderland for the first time since the Black Cats suffered relegation from the Premier League in 2016. The Magpies won 3-0 on an Alexander Isak brace and advance to the fourth round.
There are four all-Premier League ties, headlined by Arsenal vs Liverpool.
Also on the docket? Crystal Palace vs Everton are headed for a replay after a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park on Thursday while Brentford drew Wolves 1-1 on Friday and will also change venues. Spurs beat Burnley 1-0 on a terrific Pedro Porro goal.
Upsets of Premier League clubs just didn't materialize, though QPR put a scare into Bournemouth and Stoke City into Brighton. Elsewhere, Villa won at Middlesbrough, Chelsea smashed Preston North End, and Sheffield United clobbered Gillingham.
There is a sixth-tier side in the fold as Maidstone United upended League Two opposition in second-round action, and they'll play on after beating Stevenage in the third round on Saturday.
There were 64 balls in the hopper, from No. 1 (AFC Bournemouth) to No. 64 (AFC Wimbledon).
What big upsets have happened in recent FA Cups?
Last season saw fourth-tier Stevenage roll into Villa Park and send Aston Villa out of the tournament with a 2-1 decision, while third-tier Sheffield Wednesday beat Newcastle United in Sheffield.
League Two's Grimsby Town ousted Southampton last season as well, but were clobbered by Brighton in the quarterfinals. Then Fifth-tier Wrexham took Championship side Sheffield United to a replay last season as well.
The previous tournament, 2021-22, saw Newcastle lose to another third-tier side — Cambridge United. And 2020-21 saw sixth-tier Chorley besting Championship side Derby County, while Premier League outfit Leeds bowed out at League Two's Crawley Town.
In other words, there's always a surprise or two in the third and fourth rounds.
How does the FA cup work? Are there replays in the FA Cup?
The FA Cup is open to all eligible clubs in the top nine divisions of domestic football in the English league football system, and is the oldest national football competition in the world.
Premier League clubs enter in the third round, traditionally held just after the calendar turns to a new year.
Drawn third- and fourth-round games over 90 minutes mandate a replay at the home of the visitors. After the fifth round, all games go to penalty kicks if level after 90 minutes.
FA Cup 2023-24 third round draw
To be played the weekend of January 6, 2024
Thursday, January 4
Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton
Friday, January 5
Brentford 1-1 Wolves
Fulham 1-0 Rotherham
Tottenham 1-0 Burnley
Saturday, January 6
Maidstone United 1-0 Stevenage
Coventry 6-2 Oxford United
Millwall 2-3 Leicester City
AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Ipswich Town
Sunderland 3-0 Newcastle
Watford 2-1 Chesterfield
Stoke City 2-4 Brighton
Gillingham 0-4 Sheffield United
Blackburn Rovers 5-2 Cambridge United
Newport County 1-1 Eastleigh
Norwich City 1-1 Bristol Rovers
QPR 2-3 Bournemouth
Plymouth Argyle 3-1 Sutton United
Southampton 4-0 Walsall
Hull City 1-1 Birmingham City
Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 Cardiff City
Chelsea 4-0 Preston North End
Swansea City 2-0 Morecambe
Middlesbrough 0-1 Aston Villa
Sunday, January 7
West Ham 1-1 Bristol City
Nottingham Forest 2-2 Blackpool
Luton Town 0-0 Bolton
Peterborough 0-3 Leeds
Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Wrexham
West Bromwich Albion 4-1 Aldershot Town
Manchester City 5-0 Huddersfield Town
Monday, January 8
Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United — 3:15pm ET
How to watch the FA Cup in the USA
Select matches of the FA Cup are made available on ESPN+ in the United States.
What is the FA Cup 2023-24 schedule timeline?
Third-round
Draw: December 3, 2023
Main date: January 6, 2024
Fourth-round
Main date: January 27, 2024
Fifth-round
Main date: February 28, 2024
Quarterfinals
Main date: March 16, 2024
Semifinals
Main date: April 20, 2024
Final
Date: May 25, 2024