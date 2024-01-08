Expert predictions as Michigan and Washington meet in CFP national championship game

This is a different College Football Playoff national championship game. It's Michigan from the Big Ten and Washington from the Pac-12, though the Huskies are six months away from joining the Wolverines as conference rivals.

The styles of the teams couldn't be more different. Michigan is a like a sledgehammer that wants to bludgeon teams with its offense and suffocate them with its defense. Washington is high-octane with its aggressive offense leading the country in passing behind quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and one of the best receiving groups in the country.

It all shapes up to be a special night Monday in Houston where the SEC will be missing from the final game for the first time since 2014 and where one team (Michigan) can win its first undisputed title since 1948 and another (Washington) can wear an undisputed crown for the first time.

So who wins? Our experts give their takes on which team ends up with the trophy at the end of the night.

Scooby Axson

Washington is by far the best offense that Michigan has faced this season, so it would be wise for the Huskies to air it out and get its playmakers in space. Washington’s defense can be scored upon so if Michigan plans to ground and pound and limit possessions, they had better score touchdowns, not field goals when given the opportunity. The skill positions favor Washington and its dynamic wide receivers who have lit up secondaries all season, but the Wolverines defense needs to get Michael Penix, Jr. on the ground early and often to win. In the end, the Huskies will pull away late to win the title. Washington 34, Michigan 24.

Jace Evans

Both these teams dug deep in the semifinals to set up this literally perfect title game. Who will emerge on the other side as the nation’s lone 15-0 team? I think it’s largely a coin flip. Washington has the better passing game with Michael Penix Jr. and that dazzling collection of receivers. That should keep the Huskies in this, even with Michigan’s strong pass defense. But I like the Wolverines more in the trenches and think their rushing attack could do some damage against a Washington team that yielded 6.4 yards per carry against Texas. Michigan 35, Washington 31.

Paul Myerberg

Michigan hasn’t faced an offense anywhere close to Washington’s caliber and will have to adjust on the fly against one of the top passing games and receiving corps in the country. If the Huskies can keep Michigan off balance and control the tempo, the Wolverines could be in significant trouble. But Michigan has a plan to control the line of scrimmage and keep Michael Penix and Rome Odunze on the sideline, and if successful the Wolverines can wear down the Washington defense and win a close one. Michigan 27, Washington 23.

Erick Smith

The classic matchup of an immovable force versus the irresistible objection. Yes, Michigan hasn't faced an offense like Washington's, and there's sure to be some issues to dealing with Michael Penix and a trio of receivers that are unlike any other in college football. But the Wolverines will get some stops with the help of sacks and maybe a turnover or two. The bigger question is whether the Huskies have enough up front to slow down Michigan's ground attack. They allowed 6.4 yards per carry against Texas with the benefit of two sacks. Unless Washington can find a way to be tougher up front, look for the Wolverines to slowly grind them down and pull away in the fourth quarter. Michigan 34, Washington 24.

Eddie Timanus

Last week, some idiot wrote in this space that Washington’s uncanny ability to win close games must be attributable to Kalen DeBoer’s elite game management. As it turned out, it took Elijah Jackson’s last-second pass breakup in the end zone to save him from what would have gone down as one of the most colossal coaching blunders in the history of the sport. The larger point, however, is that these Huskies seem to find ways to win regardless of their situation. Michigan wasn’t exactly flawless last week either, having to go overtime in a game it probably should have had in hand but for multiple miscues in the kicking game. In short, both teams are somewhat fortunate to be here, and this looks like another of those contests that will be decided by a few random plays that don’t go according to script. As such, we’ll go with the Huskies, who appear to have mastered the art of doing what needs to be done. Washington 27, Michigan 21.

Dan Wolken

This is a tough call, and I’ve been going back and forth all week on the winner. I just think ultimately Michigan will be able to control the pace of the game with its running attack and grind enough time off the clock to keep the ball out of Michael Penix’s hands. This seems like it’s been Michigan’s year all along and Harbaugh goes out as a champion before bolting to the NFL. Michigan 27, Washington 21.

