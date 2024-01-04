National championship game breakdown: These factors will decide Michigan vs. Washington

The two semifinals of the final College Football Playoff with four teams delivered dramatic finishes and set the stage for an exciting national championship game in Houston.

In the first matchup, MIchigan took an early lead then Alabama seemingly had control before the Wolverines rallied to force overtime. A touchdown by Blake Corum in extra time was decisive, giving Michigan the win and knocking the SEC out of the title game for the first time since 2014.

There was equal drama in the Sugar Bowl with Washington seemingly in control in the fourth quarter before Texas staged a furious rally. The Longhorns got within sight of a game-winning touchdown but a pass by Quinn Ewers was knocked down on the final play.

Michigan and Washington now are set to play for all the marbles. Which team has the edge? Is it the Wolverines and their power running game and staunch defense? Or is the Huskies and quarterback Michael Penix leading an explosive offense that employs one of the best receiving groups in the country?

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports recap the thrilling semifinals and make their picks for the title game this week's version of the College Football Fix.

Follow The College Football Fix Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

MORE COLLEGE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

LOOKING BACK: Winners and losers from college football bowl season

WHO WINS IT ALL?: Title game may come down to who blinks first

DOGS BARKING: Washington's respect tour has one more stop

PASSING TEST: Michigan's Rose Bowl win move team to cusp of title

POSTSEASON LINEUP: Complete schedule and results for every bowl

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan vs. Washington: The factors that will decide national title