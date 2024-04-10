Ex-Man United star speaks out for first time since being declared bankrupt

Former Manchester United star Wes Brown has broken his silence after being declared bankrupt last year.

The 44-year-old, who made more than 300 Premier League appearances during a career which spanned over two decades, lost millions after hanging up his boots.

HMRC filed a bankruptcy petition against Brown last February and the petition was rubber-stamped at the High Court two months later.

The former England international has now had his say on where things went wrong, admitting he did not have the “right people” around him at a young age.

“When you are making a lot of money, you need the right people,” Brown told the Ben Heath Podcast.