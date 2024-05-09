Ex-Falcons LB Bud Dupree visits Chargers, still talking to Atlanta

Last season, Falcons linebacker Bud Dupree and defensive lineman Calais Campbell tied for the team lead with 6.5 sacks. However, the team has gone in a different direction on defense and neither player was re-signed in free agency.

While it doesn’t appear Campbell will return this season, Dupree may still be on the table. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dupree worked out for the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday and is still talking with the Falcons about a potential return.

Free-agent LB Bud Dupree concluded a visit with the Los Angeles Chargers, per source. Dupree also has been talking with the Falcons and Steelers, two of the three NFL teams for which he has played. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 9, 2024

Dupree has yet to secure a contract but he’s also speaking with the Steelers. Pittsburgh has already signed four former Falcons, including wide receiver Scotty Miller and running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

Even after drafting Washington’s Bralen Trice in the third round, Atlanta could still use some veteran depth at the outside linebacker position.

In other Falcons news, the team announced its rookie uniform numbers on Thursday. Quarterback Michael Penix is set to wear the No. 9 while second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro will wear the No. 98 this season.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire