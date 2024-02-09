Everything to know about the Manning Passing Academy before the camp in Thibodaux

For nearly three decades, some of the top high school football players in America have come to Louisiana every June for the Manning Passing Academy. The MPA returns to Thibodaux this summer, as it has every year since 2005.

More High School Sports: 10 Houma-, Thibodaux-area high school softball players to watch in the 2024 season

Here's what you need to know about the Manning Passing Academy:

Where is the Manning Passing Academy?

The Manning Passing Academy will be held at John L. Guidry Stadium on the campus of Nicholls State University. The MPA moved there in 2005 after nearly a decade of being split between the campuses of Southeastern Louisiana and Tulane and has stayed there ever since.

When is the Manning Passing Academy?

The MPA will be held from Thursday, June 27 through Sunday, June 30, with events held across all four days. The bulk of the events — including 7-on-7 passing leagues and competitions between the campers — will be held on Friday and Saturday.

Will the Mannings be there?

Yes. All three Manning brothers — Peyton, Eli, and Cooper — as well as their father Archie will be at Nicholls for all four days of the camp.

Peyton Manning throws a football during the Manning Passing Academy's Friday Night Lights session held at Nicholls in Thibodaux, La. on June 24.

Is it just for quarterbacks?

Despite the name, the Manning Passing Academy is for more than just quarterbacks. Running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends will also be at the camp.

More High School Football: Follow National Signing Day for Houma-, Thibodaux-area high school football players here

Who will some of the coaches be?

The coaches and camp counselors for the MPA haven't been announced yet, but are typically former or current Division I or NFL players and coaches. Some of the former counselors include 2021 Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama and 2023 Carolina Panthers first overall pick Bryce Young, former Florida Gator and Indianapolis Colts fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson, and Stetson Bennett, a two-time national champion at Georgia.

Can fans attend?

Yes, fans can attend the practices and 7-on-7 games in the stadium.

Who are some of the MPA's alumni?

Many of the top quarterbacks in the NFL — including Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens — previously participated in the MPA as a camper or a counselor. In fact, both of the starting quarterbacks in this year's Super Bowl — Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers — are MPA alumni.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: What to know about the Manning Passing Academy before Thibodaux's camp