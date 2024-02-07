Follow National Signing Day for Houma-, Thibodaux-area high school football players here

Wednesday is National Signing Day for high school football. All across the Houma- and Thibodaux-area, football players are taking the next step in their academic and athletic careers and signing their National Letters of Intent for college football programs all across the country.

While some have already signed during their early signing periods in December, others will make their college choices official on Wednesday.

Here's where every Houma- and Thibodaux-area high school football player is signing to play collegiately:

DB Brennan Batiste

High School: St. James

College: Centenary

Vitals: 6-2, 175 pounds

WR Kylan Billiot

Signed in December

High School: Terrebonne

College: LSU

Vitals: 6-3, 186 pounds

247Sports Composite: Four stars; position ranking: 25th; state ranking: 4th; national ranking: 138th

DL Talan Bingham

Signed in December

High School: Terrebonne

College: Nicholls

Vitals: 6-3, 315 pounds

DB Kemon Folse

Signed in December

High School: Thibodaux

College: North Alabama

Vitals: 5-11, 155 pounds

WR Paxton Lafont

Signed in December

High School: E.D. White

College: Nicholls

Vitals: 6-4, 200 pounds

St. James runs onto the field prior to Friday's LHSAA high school football quarterfinal game against Many.

