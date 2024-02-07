Follow National Signing Day for Houma-, Thibodaux-area high school football players here
Wednesday is National Signing Day for high school football. All across the Houma- and Thibodaux-area, football players are taking the next step in their academic and athletic careers and signing their National Letters of Intent for college football programs all across the country.
While some have already signed during their early signing periods in December, others will make their college choices official on Wednesday.
Here's where every Houma- and Thibodaux-area high school football player is signing to play collegiately:
DB Brennan Batiste
High School: St. James
College: Centenary
Vitals: 6-2, 175 pounds
WR Kylan Billiot
Signed in December
High School: Terrebonne
College: LSU
Vitals: 6-3, 186 pounds
247Sports Composite: Four stars; position ranking: 25th; state ranking: 4th; national ranking: 138th
DL Talan Bingham
Signed in December
High School: Terrebonne
College: Nicholls
Vitals: 6-3, 315 pounds
DB Kemon Folse
Signed in December
High School: Thibodaux
College: North Alabama
Vitals: 5-11, 155 pounds
WR Paxton Lafont
Signed in December
High School: E.D. White
College: Nicholls
Vitals: 6-4, 200 pounds
