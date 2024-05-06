Everland runs well in 5th for trainer Foster in Oaks

LOUISVILLE — Eric Foster was drenched, as were the 107,236 fans who showed up for a rainy but fun Friday for the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs. Foster was also very happy with the run that Everland put in to finish fifth in the Oaks.

Foster Family Racing has its operation in Utica in Daviess County.

Foster is the trainer for Everland, and the ownership group is Foster Family Racing (Brooklyn N. Foster), William J. Wargel, R.K. Eckrich Racing LLC (Rebecca K. Eckrich) & Maxis Stable (Sidney Karmia).

Everland was making the move from synthetic to dirt for the Oaks, and Foster had worked her at Keeneland, where he also had horses working this week, along with Churchill Downs.

“If you look at her, it’s muddy, she took a lot of dirt,” Foster said. “She really was positioned in the race where we want, but on a day like today, we’re running in the mud, you can’t do much about that. She really dug in and tried hard.”

Foster wasn’t disappointed in how the $30,000 claimer ran with jockey Abel Cedillo aboard.

The gray daughter of the late Arrogate qualified when she rallied to upset the March 23 Bourbonette Oaks at 11.05-1 on Turfway’s all-weather surface.

“You run fifth in the Kentucky Oaks, a million and a half dollar race, Grade I, you go home happy you gave them a good run,” Foster said.

Foster’s horses running at Churchill have had a good week of racing.

“The week was more of a waiting game,” Foster said. “Everything went great, all the worrying I did, didn’t come to fruition. We ran good all week. We won a $300,000 with Joe Shiesty, while we were here. We had a second, third, a fourth, two fifths, we’re running with the best in the world right here, with the biggest crowds in the world, under the pressure, just proud of my team. It takes a team, a lot of people to do it. Just tickled to death, walking out with our head up, just really proud.”

Joe Shiesty scored a 29-1 win in the William Walker on Wednesday at Churchill Downs.

Foster notched his first title at Turfway Park this year, winning 15 races from 86 starts. Foster finished one win ahead of Brad Cox and three in front of Juan Cano and John Ennis. Foster’s horses banked $837,777 in purse money while winning at 17%.

This week was a continuation of what has been a good year so far for Foster and his family racing operation.