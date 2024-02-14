Even at 71, ex-Providence coach Rick Pitino still has his sights on another championship

PROVIDENCE — The face stares back from the 200th page of the Providence men’s basketball media guide.

It’s smiling and fresh, and it belongs to a coach who happened to be at the start of something special. Rick Pitino was two seasons from leading the Friars to their second Final Four in program history, using the 3-point shot and what became trademark pressure defense to help revolutionize the sport.

The 71-year-old is a lion quite literally in winter now, dashing to beat the snow early Monday and bringing St. John’s to what he claims as an adopted alma mater Tuesday night. Providence held on for a 75-72 victory over the Red Storm at Amica Mutual Pavilion, one that could have far-reaching implications when NCAA Tournament bids are doled out next month.

Rick Pitino opens his postgame with a flashback and an endorsement of Billy Donovan. #pcbb pic.twitter.com/xm93NK9V5I — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) February 14, 2024

St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino works from the sideline during the first half against the Providence Friars at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Tuesday.

Pitino is at the outset of what could be his final coaching tenure. Boston University, the Friars, the New York Knicks, Kentucky, the Boston Celtics, Louisville, Panathinaikos in Greece, Iona — they're all in his rearview mirror now. He’s reached a stage in his life where the person staring back in the mirror every morning is the only one who’s tacitly approved to make jokes about age.

“I wish it could be done now,” Pitino said. “I’m not getting any younger – I’d like to win right now. I’d like to win a national championship right now.

“You’re going to have to give me a year or two before I die.”

More: Grading the state's Division I men's basketball teams; who will make the Big Dance?

Providence coach Rick Pitino stands between players Billy Donovan, left, and Delray Brooks (21) as they congratulate each other after their 103-82 victory over Alabama in the Southeast Regional semi-final basetbaall game in Louisville, in March 1987.

It had been a dozen years since he’d coached in this building with Louisville, and his last trip was no more satisfying. Providence was rebuilding in a first season under Ed Cooley and handed the Cardinals – an eventual Final Four participant – a surprise 90-59 thumping. The Friars find themselves in much better health as a program at this stage, a group under Kim English that’s battling St. John’s and others for one of the last at-large places in the March Madness field.

“You could argue he’s the greatest college coach who’s ever coached our game,” English said. “But I’m much more focused on what’s happening on the court. That’s always been my message. I think players can really win the games.”

More: Big East rankings: UConn still leading the sprint, but Marquette is keeping pace

English had the two best on this night – Josh Oduro and Devin Carter qualify against more than a few opponents. Oduro’s 28 points combined with Carter’s 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals were enough to help spark Providence to victory. Pitino was frank and succinct regarding his own team’s current talent level – the Red Storm, in slipping to 14-11 overall and 6-8 in the conference, aren’t quite up to title standard just yet.

“I keep telling you we’re not a great team,” Pitino said. “We are going to win the Big East. We are going to go to NCAAs. It’s just not going to be this year — winning the Big East.

“It’s my first year. At Providence we were 17-14 my first year. Give us a chance to develop the program.”

St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino, shown during a Nov. 7 home game, says his team is "going to win the Big East ... It’s just not going to be this year."

Pitino followed that debut with the Friars by authoring a fairytale. Billy Donovan, Delray Brooks, Pop Lewis, Dave Kipfer, Steve Wright and their supporting cast took out UAB, Austin Peay, Alabama and league bully Georgetown to reach the national semifinals. The Hoyas controlled Providence in the conference tournament just a couple short weeks prior – the following 88-73 victory on a magical night in Louisville punched a dream ticket to New Orleans.

“It’s not realistic in this conference to come in the first year and just kick everybody’s (backside),” Pitino said. “It’s just not realistic. I couldn’t do it back in ‘87. I couldn’t do it at Louisville. But we did win back-to-back Big East championships at Louisville.

“It just takes time to build a program.”

Pitino led his postgame remarks with a bit of lobbying. It wasn’t for his current players, for administrative policy governing college athletics or anything else. He asked the Friars to retire the No. 34 that belonged to Donovan – that's the marriage, player and coach, that helped transform a pair of basketball careers.

PC's Billy Donovan in action at the Providence Civic Center in 1987.

Billy the Kid, as Donovan was affectionately known during his college playing days, came to prominence after a series of grueling summer workouts left him with a leaner frame and a feathery perimeter touch. He was driven and shaped by that young coach who still lives somewhere inside Pitino’s soul. It’s the same man who could ultimately claim a later chapter or two in a St. John’s media guide.

History, regardless of how time's relentless assault has put an extra crease or two on that same face, tells you not to wager against it.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Ex-Providence basketball coach Rick Pitino still chasing championships