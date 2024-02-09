Big East rankings: UConn still leading the sprint, but Marquette is keeping pace

We’re running out of chances for Connecticut to stumble and concede the top spot in the Big East standings.

Two meetings with Marquette await over the final month of the regular season, and the Golden Eagles might need a sweep to prevent the Huskies from claiming at least a share of a first crown since the 2005-06 campaign. UConn simply refuses to give ground against a schedule that’s about to get a lot easier before ramping up again.

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley celebrates in the second half against the St. John's Red Storm at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 3.

The Huskies and Marquette are both on extended winning streaks while surpassing the field. Seton Hall slipped thanks to a three-game losing streak and two teams heading in opposite directions — Creighton and Seton Hall — are now tied in the loss column. St. John’s, Butler, Providence and Villanova complete what’s become a thickening pack in the middle.

The sprint to March and the conference tournament at Madison Square Garden will be full of showdowns with NCAA Tournament implications. The league seems on course for a chance to grab up to seven bids, but that depends on who can perform under the looming pressure. Any losses to Georgetown and DePaul, now in a two-team race to escape the basement, would be considerably damaging.

There’s some movement among this latest batch of power rankings, but certainly not at the beginning and end. Let’s take a look.

1. Connecticut (21-2, 11-1)

Last week, 1: Beat St. John’s, Butler

This week: at Georgetown, at DePaul

What to know: A close first half against the Red Storm and a 40-minute home grind against the Bulldogs both led to familiar results — a pair of wins for the Huskies. UConn has captured 11 straight, retains a firm hold on the No. 1 ranking in the national polls and now faces a pair of road games against the league’s two bottom teams. An upset in either meeting would be a true shocker.

2. Marquette (17-5, 8-3)

Last week, 3: Beat Georgetown

This week: St. John’s, at Butler

What to know: The Golden Eagles are suddenly rolling thanks to six straight victories and have averaged at least an adjusted 1.19 points per possession in five of those. Kam Jones piled up 31 points on 7-for-9 shooting from 3-point range in a road blowout of the Hoyas.

Seton Hall guard Dre Davis drives to the basket against Georgetown forward Supreme Cook in Newark on Wednesday as the Pirates won their second game in a row after a three-game losing streak.

3. Seton Hall (15-8, 8-4)

Last week, 4: Beat Georgetown

This week: at Villanova, Xavier

What to know: A soft spot in the schedule arrived at the ideal time. The Pirates snapped a three-game losing streak with victories over DePaul and the Hoyas. Dre Davis and Kadary Richmond punished Georgetown in a 76-70 grinder, combining for 45 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, three blocked shots and two steals.

4. Xavier (13-10, 7-5)

Last week, 5: Beat DePaul, Villanova

This week: Creighton, at Seton Hall

What to know: Sean Miller is doing some of his best coaching the deeper we progress into this 2023-24 season. The Musketeers have buried a 1-3 start in league play with a 6-2 stretch, including a gritty home win against the Wildcats. Dailyn Swain’s eight points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals off the bench were a needed boost in a tense 56-53 victory.

5. Creighton (16-7, 7-5)

Last week, 2: Lost to Butler, at Providence

This week: at Xavier, Georgetown

What to know: The Bluejays are last nationally in defensive turnover percentage and allow the lowest opposing free throw rate. Both of those numbers lead to the same conclusion — Creighton is short at least one perimeter player who guards with some venom and might be too content to lean on Ryan Kalkbrenner’s presence at the rim.

Connecticut guard Tristen Newton drives past St. John's guard Daniss Jenkins during their game on Feb. 3 at Madison Square Garden. UConn won, 77-64.

6. St. John’s (14-9, 6-6)

Last week, 6: Lost to Connecticut, beat DePaul

This week: at Marquette, at Providence

What to know: Rick Pitino acknowledged the obvious after a spotlight home loss to the Huskies — they're the class of the league and could repeat as national champions. It was more effusive praise than what he offered after an earlier road loss against UConn. A homecoming of sorts against the Friars comes a night before Valentine’s Day.

7. Providence (15-8, 6-6)

Last week, 7: Lost at Villanova, beat Creighton (OT)

This week: at Butler, St. John’s

What to know: The Friars followed one of their worst offensive performances of the season with one of their best, balancing a rancid loss at the Wildcats with a pulsating home triumph against the Blue Jays. Providence will go as far as Devin Carter and Josh Oduro can carry them — that could be all the way to the NCAA Tournament.

8. Butler (15-8, 6-6)

Last week, 8: Beat Creighton, lost at Connecticut

This week: Providence, Marquette

What to know: The Bulldogs could be approaching the back end of the NCAA Tournament bubble after banking a significant road win against the Bluejays. Butler captured a fourth straight while shooting a sizzling 13-for-22 from 3-point range and riding a team-high 26 points from Jahmyl Telfort. Two monster home opportunities await against the Friars and Golden Eagles.

9. Villanova (12-11, 5-7)

Last week, 9: Beat Providence, lost at Xavier

This week: Seton Hall

What to know: The Wildcats followed a home victory over the Friars by failing to get a tying shot off in the final seconds of a defeat against the Musketeers. Villanova is running out of chances to rescue what has been a disappointing 2023-24 campaign, and beating the Pirates increasingly feels like a must to offer some temporary salvation.

10. Georgetown (8-14, 1-10)

Last week, 10: Lost to Marquette, at Seton Hall

This week: Connecticut, at Creighton

What to know: The Hoyas were smashed at home by the Golden Eagles and wilted in a final minutes in a road loss against the Pirates. Ed Cooley profanely reminded a Seton Hall fan of his healthy financial status while leaving the Prudential Center floor — such petty personal victories are just about all he can celebrate at this point.

11. DePaul (3-20, 0-12)

Last week, 11: Lost to Xavier, at St. John’s

This week: Connecticut

What to know: The Blue Demons have dropped their last four games by an average of 27.3 points — all by 23 or more. Their next chance to break an 11-game losing streak comes in a meeting with the Huskies. Cover your eyes, Chicago.

