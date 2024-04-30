Euro finish would 'go down in history' for Dundee

Despite being named on the PFA young player of the year shortlist, Lyall Cameron’s primary focus remains achieving a European place with Dundee in a season he feels could "go down in history".

The 21-year-old midfielder has excelled in Tony Docherty’s side, who achieved a top-six finish following promotion back to the top flight.

Having secured a top-half spot, Cameron and the rest of the Dundee squad now have their sights on booking a place in Europe by catching fifth-placed St Mirren, who are two points ahead.

"The expectation at the start of the season was survival," Cameron said.

"So if we can get Europe it will be massive. It will almost go down in history because it's been such a long time.

"Once you have a few good performances, and the team helped me out in that, the whole confidence grows around the club and we start realising we can compete at this level.

"I'm glad I have been able to compete as well."