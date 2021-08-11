ESPN reportedly hires Alex Smith as NFL analyst

Alex Smith didn't have to wait long for his next career step after football.

The 37-year-old ex-quarterback is joining ESPN as an NFL analyst, The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reports. He's making the move months after retiring from a 16-year NFL career.

The former No. 1 overall pick will work on somewhat of a trial basis. Per the report, he's "dipping his toes in the analyst game" and won't start in a full-time position. The job could turn into a more permanent role if it works out for both sides, per the report.

He won't be in the "Monday Night Football" booth. He'll instead contribute to the network's NFL programming like "Monday Night NFL Countdown." Smith also auditioned for Sunday analyst roles with Fox and CBS, per the report.

Alex Smith has a new gig months after his NFL retirement. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Smith retired from football in April after his third season with the Washington Football Team. He won Comeback Player of the Year in his final season, a year removed from missing the 2019 season with a gruesome leg injury that led to a life-threatening infection and required multiple surgeries. He played eight games in his final season with Washington going 5-1 in his six starts.

He played eight seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted him first overall in 2005. He then spent his best football years with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he made three Pro Bowls in five seasons before joining Washington.

More from Yahoo Sports: