ESPN, CBS grade out Caitlin Clark as ‘A+’ draft for Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark was always going to be the No. 1 overall draft pick in this year’s WNBA Draft. It was only a matter of time until she heard her name called and changed the entire face of a franchise.

That all happened when the Indiana Fever selected Clark with the first pick in the draft. She took the stage, posed for the photos with the commissioner, and is now on her way to WNBA stardom.

Drafting Caitlin Clark was a no-brainer. Not only was it an easy choice for what she can do on the court but for the eyes and the fandom she will have following her. All of these reasons are why ESPN and CBS Sports have both graded this pick and Fever draft as an A+.

Indiana Fever: A-plus No franchise needed the excitement Clark brings more than Indiana, which hasn’t made the WNBA playoffs since 2016. Both Sides and general manager Lin Dunn said they are eager for Clark to meet all her teammates and have her personality impact the team and the community. They also said she is more than ready for what’s ahead of her on the court. “I hoping she’s going to go home and get some rest for a little while. She’s just been on the go,” Sides said. “But I can’t wait to get her in the locker room with our players. They can get to know her, know she’s a fierce competitor. These guys see all the articles written and things on social media. They don’t know her yet. I’m ready for that day.” – Michael Voepel, ESPN

Caitlin Clark is going to instantly lift the Fever into a new stratosphere as a franchise. Their fanbase has grown exponentially, ticket sales are up, and that all leads to one less discussed item. That turns the Fever into a desirable place for free agents to play as well. Indiana will open Caitlin Clark with open arms and she will change this franchise.

No surprise here. Clark has been projected as the No. 1 pick for months, and the Fever made it official on Monday night. The two-time Naismith Player of the Year and all-time leading scorer in Division I history, men or women, Clark is one of the best offensive prospects to ever enter the league. Her 3-point range and off-the-dribble shooting are unlike anything the WNBA has seen, and she’s a dynamite playmaker. Off the court, she is a marketing dream and will raise the profile of the Fever and the league as a whole. Grade: A+ – Jack Maloney, CBS Sports

Caitlin Clark has been the main event in every arena that she has stepped in over the last few years. That won’t change in Indiana or road games in the WNBA. She is going to be the main draw.

She has the talent to make an instant impact with her shooting ability and her court vision to make high-level passes to teammates for easy buckets. It is now just a matter of time until she takes the court, but there is no debate that the Fever’s pick is a clear A+.

