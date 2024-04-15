Caitlin Clark selected No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Draft

It is official. Caitlin Clark can cross off another lofty goal on her list that has already seen many accomplished.

Caitlin Clark has been selected No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Draft. The Iowa Hawkeyes’ superstar guard, Wooden Winner, and living legend is now taking her talents to the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark will be joining forces with Aliyah Boston, the Fever’s other headliner and fellow No. 1 overall pick. The young duo instantly becomes one of the league’s most dynamic and exciting pairs early in their career.

The Indiana Fever have long been tied to Caitlin Clark and have already began catering to her arrival with primetime television coverage, sellouts, and seeing other teams moving games to larger arenas to handle the ticket rush.

The arrival of Caitlin Clark will provide a rejuvenation to the WNBA as a whole along with the Indiana Fever who were 13-27 last year and finished sixth in the WNBA Eastern Conference.

Generational. Welcome to Basketball Country, Caitlin Clark. pic.twitter.com/FpeK5YGpot — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 15, 2024

Things go from the draft to season preparations rather quickly for Clark and the rest of the Indiana Fever. Training camp begins in less than two weeks on Sunday, April 28.

Clark’s WNBA career will begin with a season-opener on the road against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, May 14th. Her first home game of her rookie season is just two days later on Thursday, May 16th when the Fever host the New York Liberty.

The long-awaited arrival of Caitlin Clark to the WNBA is officially here and a new era of women’s basketball is underway. Caitlin Clark being selected No. 1 overall is just the first page in what appears will be a lengthy and intriguing next chapter.

