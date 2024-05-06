ESPN analyst calls Brock Bowers pick the worst selection in Round 1

Most people have gotten behind the Raiders’ selection of Brock Bowers. While it was a bit puzzling at the time, Bowers was one of the best players in the draft and clearly the top available player when the Raiders were on the clock.

But not everyone liked the pick. In a recent ESPN article, a handful of NFL analysts were asked what the worst selection of Round 1 was.

Surprisingly enough, Liz Loza (fantasy expert and betting analyst) believes that the pick of Brock Bowers by the Raiders was the worst pick of Round 1. Here is her explanation of why she believes this was the wrong move:

I was stupefied by the Raiders’ selection of Bowers, and it’s not because of his talent level. He’s a potential generational talent with a do-it-all skill set who was expected to come off the board before the first half of the first round. However, Las Vegas spent an early second-round pick on Michael Mayer just a year ago and entered the draft with holes all along the offensive line. In the end, I suppose, the value Bowers presented was too great to pass on.

The Raiders have gotten themselves into a lot of trouble over the last few years when they reached for need rather than selecting the best player available. That is how picks like Clelin Ferrell, Jonathan Abram, and Alex Leatherwood happen.

Did the Raiders have a big need at tight end? No. But Bowers was far and away the best player on the board. And that is a draft strategy that is easy to get behind. Look for the Raiders to find ways for both Bowers and Mayer to be on the field a lot during the 2024 season.

Related

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire