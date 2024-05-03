Raiders OL Andrew Coker named UDFA to watch after 2024 NFL Draft

Just because the NFL Draft is over doesn’t mean that player acquisition stops. The Raiders have had a lot of success with undrafted free agents over the last few years, including Andre James, who just signed his third contract with the team.

But what undrafted free agent from the 2024 class could wind up making an impact for the Raiders this season? In a recent article by The Athletic, they named one undrafted free agent signing for each team that is worth watching this offseason.

For the Raiders, that was none other than TCU offensive tackle Andrew Coker. Here is what the site had to say about Coker and his fit with Las Vegas:

Coker is big and experienced, having made 46 career starts at tackle, including all 15 during TCU’s FBS runner-up season in 2022. With a massive frame (6-7, 315) and 34-inch arms, Coker should compete for a reserve spot. The Raiders had a few other nice UDFA pickups, including Mississippi State receiver Tulu Griffin and Iowa defensive tackle Noah Shannon.

One of the most appealing parts of Coker’s game is his experience. He started 41 games at right tackle at TCU and another five at left tackle. While his athleticism leaves a lot to be desired, he’s experienced and has position flexibility.

The Raiders are likely to start Thayer Munford at right tackle for the 2024 season, but Coker could be an option to back him up this season. How he performs in training camp and the preseason will determine if he can crack the 53-man roster.

