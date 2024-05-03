5 interesting facts about Raiders Round 5 LB Tommy Eichenberg

At pick 148 in the fifth round of this year’s draft, the Raiders selected Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg. He joins the Raiders after two seasons as a full time starter for the Buckeyes.

1. Family of athletes

Like Raiders top pick, Brock Bowers, Eichenberg comes from a famly of athletes. Unlike Bowers, Eichenberg had an answer to the question of who in the family was the most athletic. “I’d have to go with myself,” he said.

That’s a lofty title considering his older brother Liam starred at offensive tackle at Notre Dame and was a second round pick (42 overall) by the Dolphins three years ago. His father, Gregg, played college basketball at John Carroll, helping the program to a 20-4 season in 1987-88. His uncle (Shawn Finnan), who also played at St. Ignatius, was a defensive tackle at Marshall (1984-88).

2. Buckeye dreams

Growing up in the suburbs of Cleveland, Eichenberg loved Ohio State. His mother, a high school intervention specialist, asks her students to make a note of one or two goals every quarter. She had her children do the same thing.

Tommy wrote his goals on his bedroom wall. One of which was to play college ball at Ohio State. As a high school linebacker he idolized Buckeye legends like James Laurinitis and AJ Hawk. As a junior, Eichenberg was ready to commit to Boston College, but he reopened his recruitment as a senior and when Ohio State came calling, he jumped at the chance.

3. Multi-sport star

In high school Eichenberg also lettered in basketball, wrestling, and track. He won the state championship in the shot put.

4. Full speed, full time

“He had that one gear,” Ignatius High School coach Chuck Kyle said of Eichenberg. “Whether it was a game or practice, here he comes, and it’s like, ‘Tommy, not this drill. Settle down a little bit.’ But that’s who he was. It’s that tunnel vision. It’s time to play.”

This sounds exactly like Maxx Crosby. So, you can see why the Raiders picked him, figuring his mindset would fit right in.

5. Rivalry continued

There are few more bitter rivalries in college football than that of Ohio State vs Michigan. There was a stretch there where Ohio State won it every year (2017-20). But it has been Michigan every year since then, including winning the natty last year.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh went out on top, taking the Chargers’ head coaching gig this offseason. A couple months later, Eichenberg is selected by the Raiders, thus becoming a rival once again. Said Eichenberg of facing a Harbaugh coached team twice a season “I’m excited for that.” The helmet colors are even the same (silver vs blue/yellow).

