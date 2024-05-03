5 interesting facts about Raiders Round 4 CB Decamerion Richardson

What we know about Decamerion is the Raiders selected him at pick 112 in the fourth round because of his raw athletic abilities. He’s got great length (6-2) and speed (4.34 40). From there, they hope they can develop his talents.

But these purposes, let’s learn a bit more about him.

He’s country

Calls himself an “Original Cowboy” and “Kountry Boy”. He Grew up in the small town of Minden Louisiana, where he spent most of his youth either playing sports, fishing or riding horses.

NFL bloodlines

He is a cousin of former Buccaneers LB Devin White who grew up in the same area and with whom he shares a love of horseback riding.

All-around athlete

As a High School senior, along with playing defensive back, he also earned All-State honors at running back with 1,206 rushing yards (8.9 yards per carry) and 14 touchdowns, adding 199 receiving yards.At the 2019 state championships, Richardson finished second in the 100 meters (school record 10.75 seconds), third in the 200 meters (21.63) and second in the high jump (6 feet, 0 inches). Next Gen stats gave him an 88 score for athleticism which is the highest of any cornerback in this class.

New Raiders coaching connection

New Raiders QB Gardner Minshew played under Mike Leach at Washington State in 2018. A year later, Leach took over as head coach at Mississippi State and the No. 5 recruit in his first recruiting class was Decamerion Richardson. Richardson played three seasons under Leach until the late great head coach passed away in 2022.

Trial by fire

Got his first start in the 2021 Liberty Bowl vs Texas Tech. He had four tackles and was burnt for a 52-yard catch to the one-yard-line.Texas Tech scored on the next play. But other than that one broken play, Richardson held up well, and would go on to 28 straight starts for the Bulldogs and lead all SEC cornerbacks in tackles both his junior (85) and senior seasons (79) and leading his team in pass breakups (7) as a senior. Though he has zero career interceptions.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire