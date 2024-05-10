Ernie Els, 4 others in 5-way tie atop Regions Tradition after weather-delayed first round

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Ernie Els, Steve Flesch, Chris DiMarco, Padraig Harrington and Doug Barron all shot 5-under 67s to share the first-round lead Friday at the weather-delayed Regions Tradition.

The first round was delayed by more than three hours on Thursday and then halted with lightning in the area at Greystone. The 72-hole event is the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors.

Els, who started on the 10th hole, eagled No. 18 to highlight a bogey-free round for the World Golf Hall of Famer. Flesch, Harrington and Barron also had bogey-free rounds, while DiMarco's only blemish was a bogey on the par-3 No. 14.

Marco Dawson, Charlie Wi and Kenny Perry all finished the round at 6 under. Two-time defending champion Steve Stricker, 12-time PGA Tour Champions major winner Bernhard Langer and Darren Clark were two shots back.

Last week, Scott Dunlap was declared the winner of the Insperity Invitational after 36 holes, all played Saturday. Weather washed out play Friday and Sunday.

Dunlap opened at Greystone with a 69, including a couple of bogeys.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf