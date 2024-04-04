Eric Stonestreet, other Chiefs fans dismayed at James Palmer’s NFL Network departure

Chiefs fans were dismayed to learn Thursday morning that the NFL Network had parted ways with reporter James Palmer.

The Athletic reported the NFL Network was letting go of Melissa Stark, Andrew Siciliano, Will Selva and Palmer.

“As is normal course of business this time of year, we are evaluating our talent roster for the upcoming 2024 season and beyond,” NFL Network spokesman Alex Riethmiller told The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand. “That process results in renewals, non-renewals and additions to our talent lineup depending on programming needs. To those departing talent, we give our sincere thanks and appreciation for their hard work and contributions to NFL Media.”

Palmer revealed his departure on X.

“Some personal news. NFL Network has bought out my contract and my time there has come to an end,” Palmer wrote. “It was a dream job and I loved every minute of it. And that’s mostly because of the people that I got to work with and the friendships that will last well beyond any “job”. I’m excited for what’s to come. Not sure what that is exactly, I’ve learned a lot in the last decade at NFL Network and I’m better for it.”

Palmer had spent considerable time covering the Chiefs, particularly during the Patrick Mahomes Era, so Kansas City fans had come to know him for interviews such as this.

Chris Jones finds out he only got .5 a sack during our interview and is NOT happy about it . Also what made playing in this weather so difficult? And can the #chiefs ride this defense through the postseason? Our conversation on @nflnetwork. pic.twitter.com/Z7e1sueiex — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 14, 2024

Chiefs fans sent messages of support to Palmer on X, including Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet.

“James! You’re the best guy and you’re so great at your job,” Stonestreet wrote on X. “You deserve to be somewhere that values what a hard worker you are and how passionate you are for the sport. That somewhere will be lucky to be in the @JamesPalmerTV business.”

James! You’re the best guy and you’re so great at your job. You deserve to be somewhere that values what a hard worker you are and how passionate you are for the sport. That somewhere will be lucky to be in the @JamesPalmerTV business. https://t.co/5pmtnuCDqc — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) April 4, 2024

Well gonna hate that you won’t be on NFL Network especially covering Chiefs news for us. But I know you have better things on your horizon. All the best to you, James. You’re really really good at what you do bring us NFL news. — or B-rad Not From Malibu (@SammyMojito) April 4, 2024

That sucks. Really enjoyed your work, especially on the Chiefs. Look forward to seeing where you land next. — Scott Kent (@ScottKent66) April 4, 2024

Chiefs should hire him... — Adam Drake (@drizzy_dr8ke) April 4, 2024

You should just report on the @Chiefs full time. We have appreciated your Super Bowl coverage over these last several years. — RISO (@KUKCSGF) April 4, 2024

Had some iconic interviews during the Chiefs Superbowl runs. Bummer to see him go. https://t.co/ynFRehi3uy — Kingdom Connect (@ChiefsConnect) April 4, 2024

Loved watching you cover the Chiefs — Eric Morrison (@Eric_Morrison31) April 4, 2024

Sorry to hear that. Always one of the few in NFL national media that I listen to on anything Chiefs related.



Good luck in your next chapter. — Chiefs Capman (@ChiefsCapman) April 4, 2024

This sucks. James is one of the good guys. Was professional, respectful, and always willing to help a team reporter trying to figure things out.



This business can be brutal. https://t.co/DOGLBUy3UE — BJ Kissel (@BJ_KCSN) April 4, 2024

I will miss you covering my Chiefs Mr. Palmer. Best of luck to you going forward and I hope to see you on TV soon. I can’t take this man. — King Kong (@KingKon0805) April 4, 2024

What is NFL Network doing? Good luck to you James https://t.co/WM9Mrc5KAT — The Kingdom (@MahomeSZN) April 4, 2024

So sad and sorry to hear this. I met you on radio row a few years ago between interviews when i was working with a brand and athlete and you were a true pro and great dude. As a Chiefs fan I enjoyed your stellar coverage and insights. I know you will thrive in whatever is next. — ASB1216 (@ASB1216) April 4, 2024

Big loss for NFL Network. Always had great Chiefs information. https://t.co/3AfFO2j4Tn — Arrowhead Addict (@ArrowheadAddict) April 4, 2024