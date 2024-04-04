Advertisement
Eric Stonestreet, other Chiefs fans dismayed at James Palmer’s NFL Network departure

Pete Grathoff
Chiefs fans were dismayed to learn Thursday morning that the NFL Network had parted ways with reporter James Palmer.

The Athletic reported the NFL Network was letting go of Melissa Stark, Andrew Siciliano, Will Selva and Palmer.

“As is normal course of business this time of year, we are evaluating our talent roster for the upcoming 2024 season and beyond,” NFL Network spokesman Alex Riethmiller told The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand. “That process results in renewals, non-renewals and additions to our talent lineup depending on programming needs. To those departing talent, we give our sincere thanks and appreciation for their hard work and contributions to NFL Media.”

Palmer revealed his departure on X.

“Some personal news. NFL Network has bought out my contract and my time there has come to an end,” Palmer wrote. “It was a dream job and I loved every minute of it. And that’s mostly because of the people that I got to work with and the friendships that will last well beyond any “job”. I’m excited for what’s to come. Not sure what that is exactly, I’ve learned a lot in the last decade at NFL Network and I’m better for it.”

Palmer had spent considerable time covering the Chiefs, particularly during the Patrick Mahomes Era, so Kansas City fans had come to know him for interviews such as this.

Chiefs fans sent messages of support to Palmer on X, including Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet.

“James! You’re the best guy and you’re so great at your job,” Stonestreet wrote on X. “You deserve to be somewhere that values what a hard worker you are and how passionate you are for the sport. That somewhere will be lucky to be in the @JamesPalmerTV business.”