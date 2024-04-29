Eric DeCosta confirms Josh Johnson will be Ravens backup QB while rookie Devin Leary develops

Some fans were left questioning the Baltimore Ravens’ selection of Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary with the No. 218 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, following the departure of Tyler Huntley to the Cleveland Browns in free agency, the Ravens needed an alternative cheap solution to the backup quarterback position for the foreseeable future.

When speaking to the media following the end of the draft, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta confirmed that veteran quarterback Josh Johnson will remain Lamar Jackson’s primary backup this season while Leary develops.

“Josh will be the backup quarterback, and I think Devin will develop,” DeCosta said. “He’ll probably be the third quarterback this year in some way or fashion and grow into the job as we go.”

Johnson, soon to be 38, re-signed on a one-year deal with the Ravens after spending last season in Baltimore. The Ravens also have Malik Cunningham, but the former Louisville quarterback’s future at the position in the NFL is uncertain as he has taken work at wide receiver for Baltimore.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire