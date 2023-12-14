Episode 3 of 'Coach Prime' reveals Sanders, Norvell postgame interaction after Showdown

Episode 3 of Amazon Prime Video's "Coach Prime Season 2" is entitled "It's Personal" and takes place during a two-week stretch of Colorado's 2023 campaign.

A 22-point win over Nebraska set the stage for one of the Buffaloes' most exciting games of the season, a double-overtime victory over Colorado State. With plenty of hype surrounding the matchup, a postgame exchange at midfield between Colorado coach Deion Sanders and Colorado State coach Jay Norvell crystallized just how intense the rivalry has become.

Hours after the latest episode's airing Wednesday night, Norvell's wife, Kim, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out Sanders' son, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, for his postgame actions.

Here are three takeaways from episode three.

Coach Sanders, Travis Hunter have a father-son relationship

Despite playing football at two different universities, Travis Hunter has only had one college head coach. The Colorado two-way star committed to coach Sanders at Jackson State, the first five-star to ever sign with an FCS program, and followed him to Boulder.

It's easy to see why.

"Travis is like a durn son to me," coach Sanders said. "I love that young man to life. It has nothing to do with his athleticism. I just love him as a person. He's a tremendous human being.

"The kid is different. He wants to be not only dominant, Travis wants to be the best ever. And I can't get in the way of that. I give him love, respect, appreciation and guidance because I know what he wants to be and I'm here for it."

After just one season with the Buffs, Hunter has proven his worth. The 2023 Paul Hornung Award winner, given to the most versatile player in college football, earned first-team All-American honors (first Buff to do that since 2010) as well as first-team All-Pac-12 recognition.

Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.'s father speaks from prison

Episode 2 began to tell the inspiring story of Horn Jr.'s background, growing up "in the projects" of Sanford, Florida. During Episode 3, viewers get to hear from his father, who is currently incarcerated at John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

Jimmy Horn Sr. is brought to tears as he watches football highlights of his son during Colorado's win over TCU from prison.

"See, God is good all the time," Horn Sr. said. "He made sure there was someone that was out there to pick up that pace. You know, and 'Prime' was right on time. And 'Prime' has been keeping his word.

"I can't wait to get to him (Horn Jr.) and just squeeze him. Just hold him, like, 'Damn, son. You know, I ain't intend to leave you.' "

Horn Sr. goes on to say that Horn Jr. is the first male in the family to make it to college. The last grade Horn Sr. graduated from was the seventh grade.

"Whenever Jay (Horn Jr.) needed something, I wanted to make sure I was on point," Horn Sr. said. "I'll say this, I dedicated my life to him. I'm able to get him where he wanted to be, and I couldn't get myself.

"I give him my praises, my thanks, you know, that he ain't forgot about me, that he ain't overlook me. And he still care for me, you know, he don't look at me like I'm a type of deadbeat dad. That's my guy, Jimmy Horn Jr."

It was a heartfelt moment that put coach Sanders' role into perspective. Yes, he's a football coach. But he's also a father figure to young men who need one.

"His father has always been a believer," coach Sanders said of Horn Sr. "Matter of fact, he really wanted Jimmy to come to us out of high school at Jackson, but we promised his father that we would look out for him.

"We would make sure he's a man and we would do the things that he would normally do because he is a great father, a great disciplinarian, a great man that made a mistake in life."

Later on in the episode, before Colorado took the field for its 98-yard touchdown drive with two minutes left to send the CSU game to overtime, coach Sanders told Horn Jr., "Pop's watching, dog. Let's make Pop proud."

"That's what's up, Coach," Horn Jr. responded. "I love you."

Moments later, Horn Jr. caught a 45-yard touchdown pass which sent the game to overtime and ultimately helped the Buffs remain undefeated.

Coach Sanders, Jay Norvell meet at midfield: 'You were talking about my mama'

The theme of Episode 3 and the week leading up to the Colorado State game was "it's personal."

Things became personal when CSU coach Jay Norvell made a comment about Sanders during his weekly coach's show.

“When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and my glasses off," Norvell said just days before the matchup. "That’s what my mother taught me.”

Coach Sanders made sure not to forget those words, and neither did Shedeur, as he and Norvell met up at midfield after the Buffaloes' 43-35 win in Boulder.

"Don't put your hands on him (Norvell)," Shedeur told his father as the duo walked to midfield.

"Congratulations," Norvell said to coach Sanders.

"God bless you," coach Sanders responded.

"And I was never talking about your family," Norvell added.

"Oh, you was talking about my mama, dog," coach Sanders replied before the two coaches went their separate ways.

Hours after the episode dropped, Norvell's wife, Kim, called out Shedeur over the exchange on X.

"Shadeur acted like a B when Jay turned his back after trying to talk to his dad, and held up his watch," Kim posted on X before deleting her comment.

The 2024 Rocky Mountain Showdown, scheduled for Sept. 7 in Fort Collins, might be even more electric than the 2023 edition. Until then, Episode 4 of "Coach Prime Season 2" is scheduled to be released Wednesday, Dec. 20.

