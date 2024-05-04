English teen Kim makes cut with Wallace one shot off lead

Kris Kim birdied the 18th to move one shot above the cut line [Getty Images]

English teenager Kris Kim became the youngest player to make the cut on the PGA Tour since 2015 as compatriot Matt Wallace dropped to one shot off the lead at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Amateur Kim, 16, followed up his first-round 68 with a 67 to move to seven under par on his PGA Tour debut.

“I'm happy,” said Kim, who hit six birdies and two bogeys in the second round. “I can't wait to get started again [on Saturday].

"I've enjoyed it so much the last couple of days and being here two more days makes it so much sweeter.”

Kim is the youngest player to make a PGA Tour cut since Kyle Suppa did so aged 16 at the 2015 Sony Open in Hawaii.

Overnight leader Wallace carded a five-under par 66, which included an eagle, four birdies and one bogey, to move to 13 under, with American Jake Knapp in the lead on 14 under.

American and world number 20 Jordan Spieth - the highest ranked player in the field - missed the cut by two strokes as he finished on four under par after a second round 70.