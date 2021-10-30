New England at Los Angeles Chargers prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 31

New England at Los Angeles Chargers How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 31

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: New England (3-4), Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)

New England at Los Angeles Chargers Game Preview

Why New England Will Win

That’s how the offense should work.

Yeah, Zach Wilson got knocked out of last week’s 54-13 blowout, but he doesn’t play defense for the New York Jets.

The Patriot offense line was terrific with a big day on the ground, Mac Jones was fantastic spreading the ball around for an O that cranked up well over 500 yards. Now it’s all going against a Charger defense that’s the worst in the NFL against the run and yards per carry.

There won’t be anything crazy about this game plan. Keep running Damien Harris, don’t put Mac Jones in bad situations, and control the ball and the clock. The Charger D isn’t great on third downs – the Patriots will own the chains.

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

Is there a dynamic element to the Patriot O?

The Chargers can strike quickly, Justin Herbert will hit the big plays, and now the O might get Austin Ekeler back – but he’s questionable.

The offense was stuffed by Baltimore in a 34-6 loss, but the running game was going well in the few games before the clunker. New England has played well overall defensively – not much breaking along with the bending – but the run defense can be shoved a bit, allowing 120 rushing yards or more in four of the last six games.

Herbert will get on the move a bit, but a rotation of backs will get the O past 100 yards.

What’s Going To Happen

Story continues

The Patriots will grind this a bit, but they’re going against a rested team with two weeks off to be just fresh enough to hold up against the New England running game.

The Patriots will run for over 150 yards, but the flash will get by the grind. The Chargers offense will be balanced, fast, and the defense will do just enough to force second half stalls.

New England vs Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Chargers 30, New England 27

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -4.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

