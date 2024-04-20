Will Endlessly run in Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs? Trainer Michael McCarthy on horse

Imagine a horse trainer with the chance to run in the Kentucky Derby for the first time and not wanting to take it.

Such is the predicament for Michael McCarthy, whose Jeff Ruby Steaks winner Endlessly has a spot wrapped up in the Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Except McCarthy wants to enter Endlessly in another race that day.

The catch is that Endlessly never has raced on dirt, and McCarthy isn’t sure the Kentucky Derby is the place to start. The first four races of Endlessly’s career came on turf, and he won three of them. His last two races have come on synthetic surfaces, winning both.

McCarthy wants to run Endlessly in the $600,000, Grade 2 American Turf on Derby Day.

“He has an exceptional turf record and obviously is undefeated on the synthetic,” McCarthy said. “If I felt he was as good on the dirt I probably would have tried it by now.”

Jerry and Joan Amerman are the California residents who own Endlessly and want to at least keep the horse in consideration for the Kentucky Derby.

McCarthy may not agree but certainly understands.

“The circumstances being the first Saturday in May, it’s awfully tempting,” McCarthy said. “There’s only one Kentucky Derby. People are in this game their whole lives to try and get in this position. Some never get there. In this case, Mr. Amerman has been wonderful in racing, breeding and all that stuff. Several thousands (of dollars) in the game. Those are all sort of things we need to take into consideration.”

Endlessly and jockey Umberto Rispoli win the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks on March 23 at Turfway Park.

Endlessly breezed five furlongs in 1:00.80 on the Churchill Downs dirt Saturday morning. It was Endlessly’s third straight weekend of working on the Churchill Downs dirt.

“More or less what we’ve seen all along: solid work without being real eye-catching," McCarthy said. "On the dirt, he just goes about his business. He doesn’t really tout his hand in the morning. You’d like to see some signs that he’s taking to the racetrack, but that’s just him. That’s just the way he is.”

Does that mean Endlessly isn’t taking to the dirt surface at Churchill?

“No,” McCarthy responded. “I’m just saying he’s had 40-something works on the dirt and they’ve all been the same.”

McCarthy served as an assistant for trainers Doug Peterson, Ben Cecil and Todd Pletcher before going out on his own in 2014. His City of Light won the 2018 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile and 2019 Pegasus World Cup. McCarthy won the Preakness with Rombauer in 2021.

If Endlessly does not enter the Kentucky Derby, it would open a spot in the race for Grand Mo the First. Third in the Grade 1 Florida Derby, Grand Mo the First ranks 21st on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard. The race is limited to 20 runners.

Kentucky Derby hopefuls breeze at Churchill Downs

Endlessly was one of seven Kentucky Derby hopefuls to breeze Saturday morning at Churchill.

Those going four furlongs were Dornoch (48.20 seconds), Just a Touch (48.20) and Society Man (48.20). Mystik Dan (59.40 seconds) and Catching Freedom (1:00.80) worked five furlongs, and Just Steel worked a mile in 1:40.

At Keeneland, Grade 1 Blue Grass winner Sierra Leone went four furlongs in 48.80 seconds.

“Worked super,” trainer Chad Brown said. “The horse is really fit and ready.”

Brown said Sierra Leone will arrive at Churchill Downs on Sunday and have his final work next Saturday, weather permitting.

Domestic Product, also trained by Brown, worked four furlongs in 48.40 seconds on Saturday at Payson Park in Florida.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

