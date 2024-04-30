Encino out of Kentucky Derby, Epic Ride joins the 20-horse field
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Encino won’t run in the Kentucky Derby this weekend, trainer Brad Cox said Tuesday.
The colt was a 20-1 shot on the morning-line for the 150th edition on Saturday. Cox didn’t immediately give a reason for the decision. That leaves the trainer with early 8-1 third-choice Catching Freedom and Just a Touch for the 1 1/4-mile race.
Epic Ride now joins the 20-horse field. The colt trained by John Ennis is listed as 50-1 on the morning line. Adam Beschizza will make his Derby debut in the saddle.
