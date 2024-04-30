Encino out of Kentucky Derby, Epic Ride joins the 20-horse field

Kentucky Derby hopeful Encino works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Encino won’t run in the Kentucky Derby this weekend, trainer Brad Cox said Tuesday.

The colt was a 20-1 shot on the morning-line for the 150th edition on Saturday. Cox didn’t immediately give a reason for the decision. That leaves the trainer with early 8-1 third-choice Catching Freedom and Just a Touch for the 1 1/4-mile race.

Epic Ride now joins the 20-horse field. The colt trained by John Ennis is listed as 50-1 on the morning line. Adam Beschizza will make his Derby debut in the saddle.

