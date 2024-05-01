Emma Hayes faces trophyless last season with Chelsea after devastating defeat by Liverpool

Delight for Liverpool... despair for Chelsea - Getty Images/Nick Taylor

With a serenity that was at odds with this chaotic seven-goal thriller, Emma Hayes conceded that her team’s Women’s Super League title chances were over after their 4-3 loss at Liverpool.

Serving up the biggest twist in this season’s title run-in so far, Liverpool centre-back Gemma Bonner’s 92nd-minute header from a corner looks likely to prove the moment that dashed Chelsea’s dreams of winning a fifth consecutive crown.

Gareth Taylor’s Manchester City will now be guaranteed to be champions for the first time since 2016 if they were to pick up a minimum of four points from their remaining two fixtures, at home to Arsenal on Sunday and away to Aston Villa on Saturday, May 18.

Chelsea were on course for a potential quadruple when they reached the League Cup final, the FA Cup semi-finals and European semi-finals, but could now end Hayes’ farewell season trophyless.

“I’m not going to be harsh on the players after everything they’ve delivered over a long period of time. I know they want to win the title, but it’s not to be, I’m afraid,” said Hayes, surprisingly calmly.

Asked if she meant the title race was over, Hayes added: “Yeah, definitely. You have to win this game. Of course there’s a slim chance, but no, I don’t think the title is there any more.”

Emma Hayes appeared to be in shock after the match - Getty Images/Naomi Baker

Playing just four days after their Women’s Champions League semi-final defeat by Barcelona, Chelsea started the night six points behind City but with two games in hand, and after Aggie Beever-Jones headed in the opening goal, they rushed the ball back to the centre-circle with the mindset of improving their goal-difference.

But Matt Beard’s Liverpool surged back in the second half, enjoying success at set-pieces, and they led 2-1 after Sophie Roman Haug and Bonner headed in from corners. A clinical Beever-Jones finish made it all square but, almost immediately, Liverpool substitute Leanne Kiernan slotted home after a swift counter-attack.

Another Chelsea equaliser, this time a Teagan Micah own goal, sent the travelling Chelsea fans wild, but their celebrations were outdone by the Liverpool fans in stoppage time when Bonner headed home. The win was only Liverpool’s second in their past 14 WSL meetings with Chelsea and moved them level on points with fourth-placed Manchester United.

"Absolutely unbelievable!" 🤯



The title race takes another dramatic twist as Liverpool take the lead AGAIN from a corner! 😲 pic.twitter.com/oTrS2KtedL — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) May 1, 2024

Hayes, whose was without Lauren James [foot], Melanie Leupolz [knee] and record signing Mayra Ramirez [hamstring], added: “It’s been a tough, tough run of fixtures and players who have played game after game looked absolutely exhausted.

“I’m just not going to be harsh on them. I just thank them, I thank them for what they’re continuing to give until the end. I just don’t want to be an a--- about it. I want to make sure they feel supported by me until the end. I’m sure this team will be in a healthy place in the future.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.