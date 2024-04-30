Update: Elmira River Sharks and First Arena hockey

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Since the Elmira River Sharks season has ended, the question is now if hockey or the River Sharks team will return to First Arena.

About a month ago, Chemung County IDA Chair Mark Margeson said, “Hockey will be back at First Arena next season.”

This being said, the team or league that will be playing there isn’t set yet.

“The IDA doesn’t have a definitive answer right now,” said Margeson when asked about what team will be playing in the Arena, or what league will the team be a part of.

He also said that several teams and leagues have reached out, but the IDA is trying to find which one will be best to fit its financial needs.

He also said that he wished he could have an answer to that question ASAP, but there should be an answer sometime in mid to late May.

The Commissioner of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, owner of the River Sharks, Don Kirnan also spoke to 18 News, in a phone call, about whether or not the team will remain in the rink, competing in the FPHL. He said that he has been talking with the IDA, and that “We are still trying to come to terms and work it out.”

Mr. Kirnan said that a decision should be made by the 3rd week in May. That is when a meeting will be held in Chicago for the FPHL, and the next seasons schedule will be released shortly after.

